Firefighters work to protect Cedar Ranch as 1,400-acre Slate Fire jumps Highway 180

On Monday, forest officials also said the fire has primarily been burning on the ground.

At the moment, 130 personnel are working on the Slate Fire, which is being managed by the local type 3 incident response team.

At this time, the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, although forest managers have indicated they suspect it was cause by lightning.

The fire started well away from any roads near the summit of Slate Mountain and was spotted at about 3 a.m. by a Coconino County Sheriff’s Officer.

Dry lightning was observed in the area late last week, and, Malis-Clark said, embers have been known to smolder for several hours or even days before igniting a fire that then begins to spread.

The Slate Fire is not the only blaze keeping fire managers busy across the state.

The Telegraph Fire in southeastern Arizona has now grown to 71,000 acres and forced the evacuations of several communities.

The Mescal Fire just to the east has also burned more than 60,000 acres and forced some resident to evacuate.

The fires don’t come as much of a surprise to fire managers who have been warning of the possibility of a long and dangerous fire season. Almost all of northern Arizona and most of the state remain in extreme drought after last year was the driest on record for much of the West.

