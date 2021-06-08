Firefighters work to protect Cedar Ranch as 1,400-acre Slate Fire jumps Highway 180

Firefighters continued to fight the Slate Fire on Tuesday about 23 miles north of Flagstaff that has now gown to at least 1,400 acres in size.
That’s significantly larger than Monday, when officials said the fire had grown from a size of 20 acres that morning to just 100 acres over the course of the day.
Coconino National Forest spokesperson Randi Shaffer said flyovers conducted at about 10 a.m. showed the fire to have reached 1,400 acres. That was also up from forest officials' Tuesday morning estimates that put the fire at 1,200 acres.
Spokesperson Karen Malis-Clark said she suspects most of that growth likely occurred Monday afternoon, as fires tend to spread less during the night than day.
But Shaffer added that it can be very difficult to know exactly how large a fire has gotten without the bird's-eye view provided by an aircraft -- something they were not able to get until Tuesday morning.
Highway 180 remains closed between Cedar Ranch and Kendrick Park. Shaffer said there is no estimated time that the highway might reopen and said there would be no way the road would reopen Tuesday.
The fire also closed a section of the Arizona Trail that passes through the area.
The Coconino National Forest Monday was conducting burnout operations along Highway 180 that first forced the road closure.
Officials had hoped the controlled burns, which are used to consume vegetation and fuel ahead of the fire, would help prevent the blaze from crossing the road. But Shaffer said despite those efforts, northeastern winds still carried the fire across the road at 4:55 p.m. and continues to dictate the fire's direction.
As it crossed the road, the fire began to threaten some structures that are east of the 180, specifically Cedar Ranch. Shaffer said fire crews are directly attacking the fire in that area in order to “minimize the fire's impacts to Cedar Ranch.”
Several hand crews, a bulldozer, fire engines and a water truck are doing that work. A helicopter is also assisting in fighting the fire after it was requested yesterday, although it is unclear what section of the fire it is targeting.
Still, based on its location and current weather patterns, it appears unlikely that the Slate Fire threatens many other communities.
Operations also occurred Tuesday west of Highway 180, where Shaffer said crews continued to use prescribed burns to counter the fire.
At the fire has continued to move northeast, it has also started to move out of the mostly ponderosa pine forest of the Slate Mountain area and into an area more dominated by pinion and juniper.
According to fire managers, pinyon and juniper tend to burn hotter than pine. That means as the fire moves into those areas, temperatures could get higher and the fire will flare out a bit more.
On Monday, forest officials also said the fire has primarily been burning on the ground.
At the moment, 130 personnel are working on the Slate Fire, which is being managed by the local type 3 incident response team.
At this time, the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, although forest managers have indicated they suspect it was cause by lightning.
The fire started well away from any roads near the summit of Slate Mountain and was spotted at about 3 a.m. by a Coconino County Sheriff’s Officer.
Dry lightning was observed in the area late last week, and, Malis-Clark said, embers have been known to smolder for several hours or even days before igniting a fire that then begins to spread.
The Slate Fire is not the only blaze keeping fire managers busy across the state.
The Telegraph Fire in southeastern Arizona has now grown to 71,000 acres and forced the evacuations of several communities.
The Mescal Fire just to the east has also burned more than 60,000 acres and forced some resident to evacuate.
The fires don’t come as much of a surprise to fire managers who have been warning of the possibility of a long and dangerous fire season. Almost all of northern Arizona and most of the state remain in extreme drought after last year was the driest on record for much of the West.
