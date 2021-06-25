Firefighters work Rafael Fire on three fronts; blaze nearly 40,000 acres in size

Often, Gilbert said, that will mean burning areas near the top of drainages and canyons to stop the blaze should it try to move up hill.

Fire managers warned northern Arizona residents that there could be times when smoke is heavier than normal, not because of the Rafael Fire itself, but as fire crews burn areas of the forest around the blaze.

The burnout effort Thursday was proceeded by evacuations of South Garland Prairie, impacting about 90 homes in that area.

Those evacuations were in part meant to accommodate the planned burns, but fire behavior analyst Dan Pearson said during a community meeting that there are also concerns about the possibility of the fire quickly moving up Sycamore Canyon and into that area.

Pearson said fire managers expect most of the fire’s growth to be within Sycamore Canyon and the surrounding area.

As the fire grows to the east and northeast, in the direction of Flagstaff and Oak Creek Canyon, Pearson said the blaze will be running into several areas that have experienced fire recently.