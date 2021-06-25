Firefighters work Rafael Fire on three fronts; blaze nearly 40,000 acres in size

With firefighters working the fire on three fronts, new measurements put the Rafael Fire at just under 40,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters are using a mix of strategies to work the blaze, which remains 0% contained.
While many hundreds of residents in the Flagstaff area were downgraded Thursday in terms of fire danger and evacuation possibilities, Camp Navajo, North Garland Prairie -- including Pine Aire and Maine Townsite -- remain on “set” status in Coconino County. In Yavapai County, areas northwest of Sedona and north of Cottonwood remain on “set” status as well.
The National Weather Service is predicting an increased chance of rain beginning Sunday and continuing next week, something that could assist firefighters in their efforts. Still, storms could also bring lightning and more erratic winds that could also prove a challenge to firefighters.
Firefighters late Thursday set their own fires around the Camp Raymond Boy Scout camp to the north of the blaze in order to consume forest fuels.
Firefighters burned areas of the forest east and west of the camp, said Rocky Gilbert, an operations section chief working on the fire, during a morning briefing posted to social media. Gilbert said those kind of burning operations are likely to continue in the coming days as they seek to get in the way of areas where the fire is likely to spread.
Often, Gilbert said, that will mean burning areas near the top of drainages and canyons to stop the blaze should it try to move up hill.
Fire managers warned northern Arizona residents that there could be times when smoke is heavier than normal, not because of the Rafael Fire itself, but as fire crews burn areas of the forest around the blaze.
The burnout effort Thursday was proceeded by evacuations of South Garland Prairie, impacting about 90 homes in that area.
Those evacuations were in part meant to accommodate the planned burns, but fire behavior analyst Dan Pearson said during a community meeting that there are also concerns about the possibility of the fire quickly moving up Sycamore Canyon and into that area.
Pearson said fire managers expect most of the fire’s growth to be within Sycamore Canyon and the surrounding area.
As the fire grows to the east and northeast, in the direction of Flagstaff and Oak Creek Canyon, Pearson said the blaze will be running into several areas that have experienced fire recently.
“The Whiskey Fire of 2019 as well as the Saber Fire, the 2017 Echo and the 2018 Platypus fires -- so as firefighters, normally we like to see fire scars,” Pearson said. “The fire behavior is going to be reduced because of the recent fires. Even though it has been several years, the fuel load in these areas is lower than in sycamore canyon.”
That alone likely won’t halt the fire, especially given how dry things are at the moment, but it is likely to slow the blaze down, Pearson said.
On Friday crews planned to continue prepping fire lines in and around White Horse Lake on the Kaibab National Forest and along forest roads on the Coconino National Forest.
Firefighters also planned to scout for fire line locations on the northwest end of the fire near Government Canyon and Wagner Hill.
On the east end, crews planned to scout for and prepare containment lines for firing operations in Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness. Structure protection specialists are also working to areas at risk near Sedona.
On the south side near Mooney Canyon, firefighters planned to monitor the retardant line from Thursday’s burnout operation.
To the south, the Snake Fire continued to hold at 130 acres and 60% containment, and the Backbone Fire grew to 40,500 acres and is 6% contained.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.