Firefighters respond to Backbone Fire 12 miles west of Strawberry Thursday morning

Firefighters are responding to a blaze that was reported Wednesday night in an area 12 miles west of Strawberry, according to the Coconino National Forest.

The fire is believed to be about 150 acres in size and burning near the old Child’s powerplant off a landscape feature named Ike’s Backbone.

Fire managers believe the Backbone Fire is burning in rough country just above where Fossil Creek and the Verde River converge. Campers near the Child’s powerplant were evacuated last night.

One engine is currently on scene and more resources are in route, including aviation assets. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Fossil Creek recreation area will be closed due to wildfire danger, which includes Waterfall Trail, Irving/Flume, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge, Homestead, Sally May, Purple Mountain, and Mazatzal.

