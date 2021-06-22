Firefighters hit Snake Fire from air and ground as blaze grows to 45 acres

The Coconino National Forest is using air and ground resources to counter the Snake Fire that was discovered Monday afternoon and had forced some communities to ready themselves for possible evacuation.

The Snake Fire, located about 7 miles west of Clints Well on the northern edge of West Clear Creek, is currently 45 acres and firefighters have lined approximately 80% of the fire.

That doesn’t mean the fire is 80% contained but it does mean the fire would have to cross a barrier in order to spread in nearly any direction.

Helping to fight the fire are two fire engines, a hotshot crew, a bull dozer and a helicopter. Those crews are working to keep the fire from growing atop the ridge of West Clear Creek.

Parts of the wildfire have crept down into the canyon. Because of that, air resources from the Backbone Fire are supporting the suppression of the Snake Fire.

The Snake Fire was reported at 2:36 p.m. on Monday by the Apache Maid Lookout and was estimated to be between 10 and 20 acres at the time. The cause of the wildfire is unknown.

The fire led the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to put several nearby communities on notice for potential evacuations. Those areas include the Happy Jack Lodge, Clear Creek Pines 1 and 2, Mahan Park, Poor Farm and Fisher Properties, all of which remained at “set” status Tuesday morning.

