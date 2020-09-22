Firefighters douse small fire in Mountainaire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Highlands Fire District contained a small fire that was reported by residents early Tuesday in Mountainaire.

Firefighters set up a fire line and soaked the fire with water and foam. The fire was reported on U.S. Forest Service land before 6 a.m, and didn't grow larger than a tenth of an acre, according to a press release. The fire was quickly contained off of the 500 block of Kiowa in Mountainaire.

Brian Katrales, Highlands spokesman, said the fire seems human caused, but investigators are currently on the scene.

"There was no weather in the area. It is close to some trails popular in the area," Katrale said. "We do not have any info as to what caused it, but putting two and two together. I'd say it was human caused."

After firefighters contained the fires, they piled the heavier logs in the middle of the fire to burn out the remaining fuels in the area in a technique called bone piling. Katrales said it made the fire burn "more efficient."

The Coconino National Forest and Coconino County are all in stage one fire restrictions that prohibits all open fires including smoking in the forest. Highlands thanked the residents who reported the incident to the department.

