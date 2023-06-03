Firefighters were continuing their work Friday on the Volunteer Fire, which is being managed for forest health in the Coconino National Forest (CNF).

Caused by a lightning strike on the burn scar from the Rafael Fire, the 23-acre Volunteer Fire had started on May 23. Because of the fire’s location and current conditions, it is being managed in the same way as a prescribed burn.

CNF is using an indirect strategy, creating a control line from the fire’s starting location and using ignitions to box in the space -- which Operations Section Chief Aaron Graeser said was likely to be burned by the existing fire, just at a much slower rate.

On Friday, crews were operating around that perimeter to “put a catcher’s mitt on this front of the fire,” Graeser said.

“We have the ability to use natural ignitions for all kinds of different reasons,” he said. “Sometimes it makes sense to put them out, sometimes it makes sense to run a little and then put them out, sometimes it makes sense to do what we’re doing here.”

Those decisions are made after a series of assessments and deliberations, based on the conditions surrounding each fire.

Graeser and agency administrator Nick Mustoe both said this year’s conditions are “very different” from those during last year’s Tunnel and Pipeline fires, which both burned thousands of acres close to Flagstaff.

“Conditions are just different this year,” Graeser said. “It’s wetter, it’s cooler.”

Nearly 100 people are currently working on the Volunteer Fire, which is managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team. CNF is also managing two prescribed burns this week: the 1,089-acre Horseshoe Burn and the 4,000-acre Sawmill Burn.

It’s unusual for both kinds of fire management to be taking place at the same time, Mustoe said, adding that this is possible because of this year’s unusual conditions.

“It’s a strange year that we’re able to do a prescribed fire and respond to wildfires in the same week,” he said, “but really the relative humidities, the low-temp highs and the low winds have all created that opportunity, and we’re taking advantage of it this year.”

Managing the fire rather than suppressing it reduces fuels to protect nearby areas such as Camp Navajo and restore ecosystems, Mustoe said.

He said the Volunteer Fire helps tie together previous fire scars -- 2021’s Rafael as well as the Whiskey and Saber fires from 2019 -- and reduce the fire risk in Sycamore Canyon, an area that had been identified as a potential risk “for some time.”

Between this fire, the previous scars and mechanical treatments to the south and southwest, Mustoe said that risk has been reduced.

“The best tool that we can have and the most cost-efficient tool that we can have is fire, so we're tying that all together in Sycamore Canyon really for some years to come,” he said. “It’s always hard to say exactly how many, but moving forward there aren't nearly the fuel conditions that could generate large fires that could put the community or the adjacent homes here at risk.”

CNF is considering this the “first entry” in running fire through the area, which hasn’t burned for some time, with the opportunity for later entries at some point in the future -- for example, if there were another lightning strike under the right conditions a few years from now.

Though the focus is primarily on protection and habitat restoration, Graeser said there are benefits to another fire on the Rafael burn scar. The natural fire cycle for a ponderosa pine forest is between seven to 10 years, he said, and though it’s only been two since the Rafael Fire, “it’s still worth getting another treatment in there to keep that habitat.”

In addition to reducing the risk of wildfire in the nearby human population, the burn is being managed to protect the habitat of the Mexican spotted owl, a threatened species that has been known to live in the Mooney Mountain area.

“Mexican spotted owls prefer higher density forests,” Mustoe said. “They need the cover and they need these habitat components, but they're also at risk if a fire came in on the wrong day and destroyed that habitat. So not only are we getting community benefits out of this, we're getting wildlife benefits.”

To reduce the amount of fuels in the area in case of a future, larger fire while preserving the owl’s preferred habitat, crews are starting at the top of Mooney Mountain and working their way down in strips that are then brought together to limit the effects on the landscape.

Smoke from the fires has been visible in the area, with the Volunteer Fire creating a cloud that's noticeable from Interstate 40. The current fires differ from last year’s in that crews have more control over the smoke impacts, Mustoe said, though he noted that smoke is inevitable.

“The fire's been on this landscape for as long as there's been vegetation on this landscape," he said. “The choice that we have is when, where and how much."

The plan is continue this kind of proactive work on the Volunteer Fire for three to five more days, defining the perimeter, before the firefighters step back to monitor as the fire burns itself out. That monitoring will continue for several weeks to make sure that the fire stays within the perimeter.

Graeser emphasized that those working on the Volunteer Fire were “here to serve our community.”

“We are trained to respond to any incident, whether it’s a full suppression fire like last year, whether it’s a modified suppression fire like this one or whether it’s a prescribed fire,” he said. “We both thank and count on the community’s support. ... Almost everyone out here lives in this community. It is our backyard and we’re heavily invested in making sure that this community continues to be a great place to live.”