Fire managers now working to suppress two fires south of Flagstaff.

Managers had been using the Scott and Luke fires to improve forest health last week -- in a similar way to a prescribed burn. But fire managers said Sunday that was changing now that the desired forest restoration goals have been met.

Both lightning-caused, the Scott Fire was 180 acres and the Luke Fire was 9 acres as of Monday afternoon.

Prior to the fire management process, forestry and fire experts create a strategy that identifies resource objectives while relying on a risk management process. Objectives often include the reduction of fuels, such as dry pine needles and dead leaves, that contribute to unhealthy forest conditions that can lead to a greater risk of high-intensity wildfire. The risk management process determines the point at which the risks of suppressing a fire outweigh the benefits produced by the fire.

Fire managers have now decided to fully suppress the Scott and Luke fires because predicted wind and weather conditions could make the blazes more difficult to control. A full suppression strategy will also free up firefighters and other resources for use on other emerging incidents in the area.

“Two hundred acres is better than zero acres,” said Georgie Beck, acting Flagstaff deputy district ranger. “Putting fire on the ground to protect our communities remains one of our highest priorities here on the Coconino, and we’re looking forward to resuming our use of beneficial fire once conditions are better suited to this crucial work.”

Scott Fire crews spent Sunday using a dozer to build a line along the east edge of the fire and are still working to secure an already constructed line along the north edge. All firing operations have been ceased.

Firefighters currently assigned to both the Scott and Luke fires will remain on the fires, officials said. The fire is being managed by the Northern Arizona Type 3 Incident Management Team, which assumed control of the fire earlier this weekend.

“We’re glad we were able to put low-intensity fire on the ground in wildland-urban interface areas where fuels treatment will benefit vulnerable communities,” said incident commander Matt Brown. “Safety remains our No. 1 priority and the flexibility of our fire response reflects that.”

A closure order remains in effect for the Scott Fire.

Meanwhile, more than 75 firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern Arizona near the Utah line that was started by lightning, authorities said Sunday.

Kaibab National Forest officials said the fire began Friday and had charred more than 7.7 square miles by Sunday with zero containment.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Forest officials said the wildfire was 13 miles southeast of Jacob Lake, or nearly 45 miles north of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

Officials with the North Kaibab Ranger District said smoke is visible from across northern Arizona, including many areas south of the canyon.

Authorities said a hotshot crew has been ordered into action as the fire was burning in timber, thick brush and pinyon-juniper with hot, dry and windy weather forecast for the area over the coming days.