As soon as fire crews on the Coconino National Forest were suppressing one fire southeast of Flagstaff Monday, attention had largely turned to a fire north of town.

Dubbed the Flat Fire, the blaze was spotted Monday afternoon and reported at about 25 acres, just north of the San Francisco Peaks.

Forest spokesperson Randi Shaffer said it is not fully clear how large the fire is currently, but based on estimates from crews who circumnavigated the blaze, officials are putting it at about 150 acres.

“So there has been a bit of growth there. […] Crews have been working to put direct line on the east and west flanks of that fire,” Shaffer told the Arizona Daily Sun. “It's got a low rate of spread. So it's moving to the north and northeast direction toward Goat Tank.”

Shaffer said they already have about 5% containment on the Flat Fire. Crews plan to take a direct suppression approach toward the head of the fire throughout Tuesday, according to a media release.

As of Tuesday morning, two hotshot crews, one hand crew, one bulldozer, a water truck and four engines were working the fire, which is burning in an area of grasses and mixed pinyon and juniper.

While officials have utilized several fires throughout this year to improve forest health, Shaffer said for the Flat Fire they are taking a full suppression approach. That is largely because the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

“There was no record of lightning in the area, so it's pretty safe to say this was human-caused. But the exact cause is still under investigation,” Shaffer said. “So anytime we have a human-caused wildfire, we always go full suppression on it.”

BEAR FIRE

Meanwhile, operations on what has been dubbed the Bear Fire, just north of lower Lake Mary on Anderson Mesa, are winding down.

That fire was contained at just 2.8 acres, Shaffer said. The fire was first reported at 11:03 a.m. on Monday from a lookout tower at about a quarter of an acre.

Fire officials were quick to jump on the fire, with a helicopter and about 45 personnel working the blaze throughout the day.

Even so, work on that fire will continue throughout Tuesday as hotshots and two engine crews mop up the fire, moving through the burned area and putting out individual stumps and trees that may still be ablaze.

Smoke from both fires may be visible in and around Flagstaff throughout the day. There are no closures associated with either fire.

The fires come after several weeks of hot, dry weather, and some high points in forest visitation associated with summer holidays.

Just last month, Coconino National Forest and several other local governments and agencies implemented stage 1 fire restrictions across much of northern Arizona. Those restrictions ban the use of campfires or charcoal grills in undeveloped areas and primitive campgrounds.

Shaffer said at this time there are no plans to implement stage 2 fire restrictions.

WEATHER

After a small chance of storms to start the week, more hot and dry weather is expected in the Flagstaff area through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Bellemont, there is a 50% chance of storms Tuesday and a 20% chance Wednesday, though little to no precipitation is expected in northern Arizona.

From there, temperatures rise into the 90s starting on Friday, with a high of 94 degrees projected for Saturday and 95 for Sunday. Temps could surpass 110 in the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests and within both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County.

Under stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.