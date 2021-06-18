 Skip to main content
Fire update: Given difficult terrain, fire managers rely on aircraft to combat Backbone Fire near Strawberry
Fire update: Given difficult terrain, fire managers rely on aircraft to combat Backbone Fire near Strawberry

Backbone Fire

An aerial view of the Backbone Fire near Fossil Creek and west of the communities of Strawberry and Pine is shown in this June 17 photo.

 Courtesy

The Backbone Fire -- first reported Wednesday night about 12 miles west of the communities of Pine and Strawberry, and about 15 miles southeast of Camp Verde -- has grown to an estimated 6,000 acres, according to the Coconino National Forest.

As of press time, the communities of Strawberry, Pine and Hunt Ranch had been told to evacuate by the Gila County Sheriff's Office. The call to evacuate came at about 4 p.m. on Friday. 

An evacuation center was being set up at the Payson High School. 

The fire also forced the closure of two highways in the area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. State Route 260 was closed in both directions between Camp Verde at milepost 227 and State Route 87 at milepost 252. State Route 87 was closed in both directions between Houston Mesa Road in Payson at milepost 255 and Lake Mary Road at milepost 290.
 
Fire managers believe the fire grew significantly over the course of Thursday, reaching 1,200 acres by the end of the day. The fire continued to be very active Friday.

The area of the fire, near the Fossil Creek recreation area and Child’s power plant substation, contains a mix of pinyon/juniper, brush, grass and cactus.

The area's rugged terrain makes fighting the fire on the ground difficult and potentially hazardous. As such, fire managers are mostly relying on aircraft to fight the blaze.

Five air resources, including air attack, lead plane, helicopter and two tankers, were working on suppressing the wildfire throughout Thursday.

Aircraft were able to drop lines of retardant along the west side of the fire to protect the Child’s power plant substation, and also on the northeast side of the fire, but there is still 0% containment.

And crews were successful in conducting burnout operations around the communication tower on Ike's Backbone to protect the infrastructure.

A type 1 incident response team is expected to be coming in to take command of managing the fire this weekend. That is the same level of team that managed the Museum Fire north of Flagstaff in 2019.

Spokesperson Randi Shaffer said the decision to bring in a type 1 team came given the fire's location near the communications tower and the Fossil Creek area. 

The Fossil Creek recreation area will be closed due to wildfire danger -- which includes Waterfall Trail, Irving/Flume, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge, Homestead, Sally May, Purple Mountain and Mazatzal.

The current strategy is to keep the fire from crossing on the east side of Fossil Creek so that it does not become a threat to Strawberry and Pine.

To the northwest of Flagstaff, the Slate Fire is now 73% contained and affecting 11,435 acres.

