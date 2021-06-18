Fire update: Given difficult terrain, fire managers rely on aircraft to combat Backbone Fire near Strawberry

The area's rugged terrain makes fighting the fire on the ground difficult and potentially hazardous. As such, fire managers are mostly relying on aircraft to fight the blaze.

Five air resources, including air attack, lead plane, helicopter and two tankers, were working on suppressing the wildfire throughout Thursday.

Aircraft were able to drop lines of retardant along the west side of the fire to protect the Child’s power plant substation, and also on the northeast side of the fire, but there is still 0% containment.

And crews were successful in conducting burnout operations around the communication tower on Ike's Backbone to protect the infrastructure.

A type 1 incident response team is expected to be coming in to take command of managing the fire this weekend. That is the same level of team that managed the Museum Fire north of Flagstaff in 2019.

Spokesperson Randi Shaffer said the decision to bring in a type 1 team came given the fire's location near the communications tower and the Fossil Creek area.

The Fossil Creek recreation area will be closed due to wildfire danger -- which includes Waterfall Trail, Irving/Flume, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge, Homestead, Sally May, Purple Mountain and Mazatzal.