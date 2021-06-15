Fire Update: 180 reopens north of Flagstaff, Cornville Fire stalls to the south

Crews planned to spend Tuesday putting water on hot spots in the area of Cedar Ranch, the only structures in the area of the fire. Throughout Tuesday, fire managers also planned to shift resources from the west side of Highway 180 to the southeast side of the fire.

Work is still being done to survey archaeological sites in the area.

About 190 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including three hotshot crews, two hand crews, nine engines, three water trucks, two bulldozers and two helicopters.

To the south, the Cornville Fire grew only a little and was just over 1,200 acres as of Tuesday. The fire, which is currently zero percent contained, is burning south of Sedona and northeast of Cornville.

A type 3 incident management team assumed command of the Cornville Fire Monday evening.

The fire had initially forced evacuations in the area but after shifting winds pushed the fire elsewhere, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was able to lift those evacuation orders.

Residents in the area are encouraged to remain prepared and be ready to evacuate if necessary.