Fire restrictions in Flagstaff, Coconino National Forest loosen with monsoon season

The City of Flagstaff, Coconino County and the Coconino National Forest lifted fire restrictions Tuesday due to “significant precipitation” throughout the region.

“The monsoon flow is now in place and should continue to provide moisture and elevated levels of relative humidity,” Wes Dison, county emergency manager, said in a press release. “Based on the information from our partners, current conditions warrant removal of fire restrictions. We also do not have any significant competition for firefighting resources around the state right now. We will continue to monitor conditions and encourage residents and visitors to remain cautious.”

While the city, county and national forest have returned to Stage 0 fire restrictions some limitations apply.

Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including city parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

On the Coconino National Forest, the yearround ban on fireworks is still in effect. Fire-related closures remain in effect around the perimeter of the Pipeline and Haywire fires, although the size of this restricted area has been slightly reduced. Fire-related closures also remain in effect in the Fossil Creek area due to last year’s Backbone Fire.

Other area-specific yearround restrictions also apply.

City, county and national forest partners urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant against the spread of fire even while under relaxed fire restrictions. All are reminded to exercise caution with potential fire-starts such as charcoal grills, vehicles and cigarettes.

For more information on city fire restrictions, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

For county fire restrictions, visit www.coconino.az.gov/2595/Fire-Restriction-Information.

For permanent national forest restrictions, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/coconino/fire#Permanent%20Restrictions.

A current map of Coconino National Forest area closures can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1039273.pdf.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4