Fire officials from across the West gather in Flagstaff for prescribed fire training

Much of how the training exchange has been helpful has been to provide attendees the information they need to make the importance of that preventative work clear to residents and community leaders back home.

Practicing prescribed fire and developing those skills, as they did Tuesday, are important, but it’s largely not what gets in the way of fuels treatments getting done, Spanarella said.

“One hundred percent it's funding and politics. Those are the two things that get in the way,” Spanarella said, adding that the training exchange can help give them the information necessary to have those conversations.

“So I have information for those questions that come up. What's it going to cost us? What do we have to do? Where are we going to do it first? How are we going to talk to the homeowners associations, all that kind of stuff? I already have a round in the chamber to answer those questions,” Spanarella said.

The burns in the field follow a week where the participants looked at the issue of inside the classroom. Participants heard from local fire managers about how they have been managing fire on the landscape, and from scientists at Northern Arizona University regarding the importance of fire to the ecosystem and impacts of long-term fire suppression.

