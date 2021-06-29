Fire managers 'turn corner' on Rafael Fire after weekend of work on backburns

The air was thick with smoke, so much so that it was impossible to see more than a dozen feet in any direction. Across the road, flames inched their way across the ground in irregular patches, burning largest only after finding a stump, fallen tree or particularly large clump of duff.
That was the scene along Forest Road 538 southwest of Flagstaff over the weekend as firefighters worked to block the growth of the nearby Rafael Fire by igniting areas of the forest ahead of the fire.
As of Monday, that fire had grown to more than 77,000 acres and was just shy of 50% containment. Fire managers now consider the blaze, which had put huge portions of Flagstaff and Coconino County at risk of evacuation just last week, largely contained in the north and eastern sections.
“We're turning the corner on it,” Deputy Incident Commander Jeff Andrews told press Monday. “There's a lot of work, a lot of moving parts still, but we're turning the corner and we're feeling comfortable.”
In large part, that's due to the burnouts operations firefighters have conducted in those areas.
Wearing a short beard and a smoke-laden yellow fire shirt, Mormon Lake Hotshot Bryor Nittmann has been one of 100 or so lighting those burns, less than a mile ahead of the main body of the fire.
“We're doing well; we're tired, but we're doing well,” Nittmann told a group of reporters Saturday.
The Mormon Lake Hotshots have been working the fire since June 21, when rather than heading off to fight the Backbone Fire, fire managers decided they were needed closer to home, Nittmann said. Since that time, the crew had been prepping the area to be burned.
Firefighters cut back brush, smaller trees and low branches to ensure their own fire doesn’t climb up and cause problems. Many of those cut branches and trees lay just on the far side of the road from the burnout.
Once the fire is out, firefighters or other forest service personnel will be back out, chipping those materials and spraying them into the burned area, one small step that can help the area recover, said fire spokesperson Bill Morse.
But Saturday, after days of preparing the area, Nittmann and several of the other hotshots that make up the crew stood watching the blaze burn.
The crew planned to patrol their several-mile section of the road for the duration of the burn, making sure nothing went wrong and ensuring any embers that made it across the road didn’t kick up into a larger spot fire.
They were helped somewhat by the nature of the forest to their backs. The section of the forest they worked on has been through several recent fires and some forest restoration projects, meaning there is already less fuel to worry about than there could be, Nittmann said.
Most recently, the Whiskey and Saber Fires of 2019 were both managed by the Coconino National Forest in a way to improve forest health in the area.
Those burns and other forest restoration efforts across nearby sections of the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests have been crucial to success in countering the Rafael Fire, said Deputy Incident Commander Andrews.
Those treatments have allowed them to quickly get their own fires on the ground in critical areas, Andrews said.
“Without that, in a year like this, it's a much different scenario. You know, the perimeter lines [would not be] where they are right now and we could easily be back-to-the-wall in Flagstaff, Kachina Village, all of the communities on the southwest side of the town, and really in the interior of Flagstaff itself,” Andrews said.
In that way, Nittmann said local fire officials have been fighting the Rafael Fire for the last 15 years.
Hometown crew
This is Nittmann’s ninth season fighting fires, primarily on the Coconino National Forest.
He said it feels a little different to be fighting on this stretch of forest, one he and many other members of the Mormon Lake Hotshots know so well.
“The emotional investment is definitely different on this one than really any other that I’ve been on ,just because I grew up hiking and horn hunting and doing all kinds of stuff in this canyon,” Nittmann told the Arizona Daily Sun. “It is emotional.”
Growing up in Flagstaff and attending Coconino High School, Nittmann said he and friends have hiked down to Taylor Cabin in the middle of the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Area.
Working as the hometown crew also has its perks, mainly that rather than living out of a tent at a spike camp, Nittmann has been able to go home each night.
“What we’ve been doing is unheard of on a type one incident,” he said. “We've been able to go home at night, which is huge as far as family time. That’s a big benefit of at least getting to see the family, but you know, we work 16-hour days, so there's not a lot of time on the fringes.”
Looking forward
While areas of the fire to the north, west and east are largely contained, fire managers are less sure of the southeastern section of the fire closest to Sedona and work may continue in that area.
Still, as managers have gained control over the Rafael Fire, firefighters' work has started to evolve from one of containment to mopping up parts of the fire that have already burned, Andrews said Monday.
It’s often tedious and dirty and hard work as firefighters enter burned areas to extinguish hot spots with water, shovels and fire axes, Andrews said. It can also be one of the most dangerous times for firefighters.
“There's a lot of trees that have burned up, they're not as stable as they were,” Andrews said. “After the flaming front has moved through, we've got a lot of logs, stumbles, twigs, organic material that's burning.”
After peaking at about 600 personnel working the fire, that number is expected to slowly drop throughout the next week.
A Burned Area Emergency Response team also arrived within the last day. It is their responsibility to examine the impacts of the fire once it is out, often looking at how severely the fire burned and how that could affect the local watershed.
Given the current monsoon season, Andrews said there is particular concern about the potential impacts from Sycamore Canyon, especially as it appears there was high-severity burns throughout much of the canyon.
“We are concerned about downstream effects in the areas of really everything in that Sycamore drainage area down towards Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Camp Verde. There are significant concerns about that, especially as close to the monsoon as we are,” Andrews said.
