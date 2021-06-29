Fire managers 'turn corner' on Rafael Fire after weekend of work on backburns

Most recently, the Whiskey and Saber Fires of 2019 were both managed by the Coconino National Forest in a way to improve forest health in the area.

Those burns and other forest restoration efforts across nearby sections of the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests have been crucial to success in countering the Rafael Fire, said Deputy Incident Commander Andrews.

Those treatments have allowed them to quickly get their own fires on the ground in critical areas, Andrews said.

“Without that, in a year like this, it's a much different scenario. You know, the perimeter lines [would not be] where they are right now and we could easily be back-to-the-wall in Flagstaff, Kachina Village, all of the communities on the southwest side of the town, and really in the interior of Flagstaff itself,” Andrews said.

In that way, Nittmann said local fire officials have been fighting the Rafael Fire for the last 15 years.

Hometown crew

This is Nittmann’s ninth season fighting fires, primarily on the Coconino National Forest.

He said it feels a little different to be fighting on this stretch of forest, one he and many other members of the Mormon Lake Hotshots know so well.