Fire managers plan prescribed burns north of Grand Canyon this week

A series of prescribed fire projects are planned this week across the Kaibab National Forest, and potentially within Grand Canyon National Park.

Kaibab National Forest managers are planning three burns on the Arizona strip north of Grand Canyon.

The Big Saddle Rx Project just north of Crazy Jug will see about 957 acres treated with fire. Then the Big Ridge Rx Project about 2 miles east of Jacob Lake will see 472 acres burned.

Finally, as many as 4,519 acres will be burned as part of the Buffalo Hill Rx Project just south of Jacob Lake.

This weekend, the National Park Service may also conduct a prescribed fire project on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The Slopes Rx Project just west of North Entrance Station will see more than 500 acres treated with fire and is scheduled to begin December 4.

Prescribed fire is used fire as a practical means to reduce risks associated with uncharacteristic wildfires that can pose significant threats to public health and safety.

During operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these vicinities may be visible to the public. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with heightened caution when passing through active project areas.

