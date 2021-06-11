Fire in trash at Cinder Lakes Landfill in Flagstaff quickly contained

At 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, smoke was reported at the Cinder Lakes Landfill in Timberline. Summit Fire Department was on scene within 10 minutes and despite a red flag warning and high winds, the fire was contained to a 10th of an acre and quickly extinguished.

"Trash fires burn underground. The fire that you see on top is not the problem. The problem is the trash that is burning under that, which is hard to extinguish with water as you would a house fire or brush fire," said landfill manager Jeff Ely. "We have to use our dozer and equipment to dig out all of the burning trash and spread it out over a safe area and then smother it on the top. Typically what burns in a landfill fire is the last two feet of trash that we have laid down because we have not had the chance to compact it yet. Typically landfill fires don't burn past that because the deeper trash is so compacted.

"We will now monitor this all day today and tomorrow to make sure that the trash is fully out with no chance of relighting before we put it back into the landfill."

Staff at the landfill train in responding to fires within the trash so that they can extinguish blazes before they get to the point of calling in the fire department.

