Fire danger prevents fireworks displays this Independence Day
alert top story

Fire danger prevents fireworks displays this Independence Day

Fabulous Fourth

Fireworks explode over the Continental Country Club during the 2016 Fourth of July fireworks display.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

While you might not be happy, your dog probably will.

Residents looking to enjoy Independence Day celebrations should leave out the fireworks this year, according to the City of Flagstaff.

Because of extreme fire danger, the city-sponsored “Lights on the Lawn” fireworks display that had been scheduled for July 4 at the Oakmont restaurant is been canceled.

The city is currently under Stage 4 fire restrictions, which prohibit the sale or use of fireworks within the city. For more information on all fire restriction stages, visit the city website at http://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

In a post to social media, the event’s organizers said there will still be plenty of fun to be had without fireworks.

“We wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July holiday this year and want to thank the City of Flagstaff for their support and a huge thank you to all the firefighters working so hard to keep us safe. Now everyone go wash your cars and let’s bring on the rain,” the social media post read.

