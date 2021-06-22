Fire crews scramble as Rafael Fire near Flagstaff joins list of blazes impacting beleaguered Arizona

"Resources are definitely stretched thin. We have so many incidents going on right now that we are scrambling to get skeleton crews together to take care of certain things. Now some things you can do that with and other things you can't," Prescott National Forest spokesperson Noel Fletcher said.

It has even been a struggle to get an adequate number of public information officers to take phone calls and keep the public informed, Fletcher said.

Fletcher herself is an example of that. Her normal role is as a forest wildlife biologist for the Prescott National Forest, but now she is lending her hand at providing information.

Given the shifting resources, it is unclear how many personnel and what kind of teams are now working to contain the Rafael Fire.

Garcia said fire managers have been requesting additional crews to help counter the Rafael Fire for the last day or so. And she said those teams were beginning to arrive and get to work throughout Monday, at times after coming off other large fires that had occupied them across the state.