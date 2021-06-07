Fire crews fight the 100-acre Slate Fire 23 miles north of Flagstaff throughout Monday

Firefighters continued to respond to a fire about 23 miles northwest of Flagstaff along Highway 180 throughout Monday.

Throughout the day, about 100 personnel were working to contain the Slate Fire, which grew from its size of 20 acres at about 7 a.m. to about 100 acres by the late afternoon.

National Forest spokesperson Brady Smith told the Arizona Daily Sun that firefighters will continue to work on the blaze throughout the night and into Tuesday.

Smith said the fire was growing at a normal pace and burning primarily along the ground. While there have been a few trees that have gone up in flames, Smith said there have been no significant crown fires.

The flames continued to move east throughout the day, pushed by light winds in that direction and the topography of the area.

By Monday afternoon, firefighters were conducting burnout operations along Highway 180 to the east of the fire. Those operations are designed to consume the fire’s fuel, but did force the closure of 180 to non-emergency traffic.