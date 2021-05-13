Fire closes 89 north of Flagstaff as crews work do containment work

Highway 89 north of Flagstaff was closed in both directions at milepost 432 Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain a small wildland fire in the area.

According to the Coconino National Forest, several crews from the state, city and national forest were working on the blaze. That includes four fire engines, a water truck, a hot shot crew and a hand crew.

Crews were dispatched to the fire just after 12:30 p.m. The southbound lanes were opened just over two hours later, with another northbound lane being brought back online an hour after that.

By 5 p.m., crews had contained the fire to six acres.

Earlier Thursday, the crews with the Coconino National Forest and Highlands Fire District also contained a wildfire near Kelly Pit, south of Kachina Village and on the west side of Interstate 17.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, finding a blaze that was just over two acres in size. The fire had grown to six acres by the time it was fully contained, according to Coconino County

Although smoke was visible, no structures were threatened.

According to national forest officials, the cause of that fire appeared to be fireworks.