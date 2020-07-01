Fire burns three acres north of Flagstaff Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

Fire burns three acres north of Flagstaff Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Twisted Fire

Firefighters work to suppress a three-acre fire four miles north of Flagstaff Wednesday morning.

 True Brown, Courtesy

The Twisted Fire was sparked Wednesday morning and is burning four miles north of Flagstaff.

Without any lightning in the region, the fire is believed to be human caused. The fire has burned about three acres as of 7 a.m. this morning, according to the Coconino National Forest. The smoke can be seen from Baderville, according to photos posted by the U.S. Forest Service.

Currently the Lakeview Hotshot team is working on the scene of the fire. Additionally the Forest Service and City of Flagstaff have sent a fire engine, dozer and water tender to the scene of the fire.

Fire restrictions are currently in place around the city, county and U.S. Forest Service land. Authorities recommend people camping in or using the forest "know before you go" restrictions.

0 comments
10
0
1
3
17

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News