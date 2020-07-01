Fire burns three acres north of Flagstaff Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Twisted Fire was sparked Wednesday morning and is burning four miles north of Flagstaff.

Without any lightning in the region, the fire is believed to be human caused. The fire has burned about three acres as of 7 a.m. this morning, according to the Coconino National Forest. The smoke can be seen from Baderville, according to photos posted by the U.S. Forest Service.

Currently the Lakeview Hotshot team is working on the scene of the fire. Additionally the Forest Service and City of Flagstaff have sent a fire engine, dozer and water tender to the scene of the fire.

Fire restrictions are currently in place around the city, county and U.S. Forest Service land. Authorities recommend people camping in or using the forest "know before you go" restrictions.

