Fire burns four acres north of Flagstaff Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Twisted Fire was sparked Wednesday morning and burned four miles north of Flagstaff before being contained.

Without any lightning in the region, the fire is believed to be human-caused. The fire started at 5:30 a.m. and had burned about three acres as of 7 a.m., according to the Coconino National Forest. The smoke could be seen from Baderville, according to photos posted by the U.S. Forest Service.

The Lakeview Hotshot team worked on the scene of the fire. Additionally, the Forest Service and City of Flagstaff sent a fire engine, dozer and water tender to the scene of the blaze.

Fire restrictions are currently in place around the city, county and U.S. Forest Service land. Authorities recommend people camping in or using the forest "know before you go" restrictions.

Love 10 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 27