Findlay Auto Group to donate October proceeds to North Country HealthCare

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for the sixth year in a row, Findlay Auto Group will donate some of its October proceeds to North Country HealthCare’s Well Woman HealthCheck and Treatment Link Programs.

Donated proceeds from each vehicle purchased and from every service order made between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 will go directly to patient care, including cancer treatment such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, hormone therapy medications and follow-up appointments.

Over the last five years, Findlay has donated more than $40,000 to the programs, which serve women from Apache, Coconino, Gila, Mohave and Navajo Counties.

“We are so grateful that Findlay Auto Group has decided to continue to focus on helping Arizona women prevent and treat breast cancer,” a North Country representative said in an email. “As we all know, cancer doesn’t stop because there’s a pandemic.”

