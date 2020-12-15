Finding your way around Strawberry Crater

It was at that point we figured we had perhaps taken a wrong turn. We turned the Subaru around and headed back. We must have taken yet another wrong turn because the road got rockier than we remembered. After an excruciatingly long time, we made it back to the intersection with FR 546. Turns out, we had traveled back on FR 9157J, which is not on any map. Once oriented correctly, we lurched another mile to the intersection for 546 and 779 and, in two miles, saw the looming crater up ahead.

Forgive us for having a sense of accomplishment in just finding the trailhead. From there, it’s a 0.2 of a mile walk slightly downhill to the start of the loop trail. At the sign — one of the last signs, it would turn out, we’d see before closing the loop — you had to choose your direction.

Our devoted reader went left, clockwise, so we supposed we should, too. But various internet accounts of the loop said it’s better to go right, counterclockwise, because you get most of the climbing done early. That definitely appealed to us.

Soon enough, we could see how people need to be attentive to stay on the correct path. The crushed black cinder all seemed to blend together sloping downward, though there was a faint mark of rutty footsteps to follow.