Finding your way around Strawberry Crater

We take requests here, occasionally.
A while ago, we received this missive from avid hiker (and reader) Pat Stein, who wanted to know what the deal is with the Strawberry Trail Loop, that pleasant jaunt around the crater of the same name.
Stein wrote: “There’s supposed to be a loop trail there. We took the left fork of the loop. Massive confusion set in on the far side of the crater (deep cinders, trails going every which way, not a trail marker in sight). It looks like people are getting so frustrated in trying to follow the unmarked loop trail that they do some willy-nilly bushwhacking. I’m afraid we’ll end up with another scarred piece of landscape, like Sunset Crater was before the government made it a monument and excluded people from walking all over it.”
We feel your pain. Nothing is more frustrating than getting lost on a trail, taking a wrong turn and wandering into the wilderness. Not only is that personally disconcerting, but, as Stein pointed out, it damages the delicate ecosystem to tramp around off-trail.
So, we felt obligated to make the haul from Flagstaff to the cinder fields east of Highway 89 to see what’s what with the Strawberry Crater Loop.
But first, a word about getting lost on the trail.
There are worst fates, really — assuming you eventually find your way back to terra cognita. Henry David Thoreau, who knew a thing or two about wandering, reveled in being lost in the woods: “Not until we are completely lost, or turned around … do we appreciate the vastness and strangeness of nature. Not till we are lost do we begin to find ourselves.”
That’s all well and good, Hank, unless you’re in a hurry to squeeze in a quick hike, or you really do some serious damage to the terrain. In the real world, it can be disorienting and a bit unsettling to take wrong turns on hikes; we fear we will never get back to the right path. (We’re just going to glaze over the metaphor-for-life aspect of all this, for the sake of brevity.)
Because we were forewarned of a lack of signage, we were as prepared as intrepid explorers, bringing a map of the loop as well as driving directions on how to reach the trailhead. Although a loop around a volcanic crater seems straight forward enough, you never know.
What we didn’t count on was getting lost driving to the site. This did not bode well for the hike itself. The Coconino National Forest map showed that the most direct route to Strawberry Crater was to take Highway 89 a few miles past the signed turnoff for Sunset Crater and to make a right (east) on FR 546. That would lead to a slight left (according to the map) on FR 779 for a straight shot to the crater. It’s five miles, total, of dusty, rocky road. No problem.
Well, problems ensued. About 1.5 miles along FR 546, we spotted a rather rough looking road on the left. The faded brown post stated: FR 779. Or was it 774? Hard to tell. Consultations took place, much eye-squinting. At last, we decided this was the way to go. We made the left turn. Four miles of alternating jagged rocks and thick, black cinder later, we came to the road’s end, a steep drop off.
It was at that point we figured we had perhaps taken a wrong turn. We turned the Subaru around and headed back. We must have taken yet another wrong turn because the road got rockier than we remembered. After an excruciatingly long time, we made it back to the intersection with FR 546. Turns out, we had traveled back on FR 9157J, which is not on any map. Once oriented correctly, we lurched another mile to the intersection for 546 and 779 and, in two miles, saw the looming crater up ahead.
Forgive us for having a sense of accomplishment in just finding the trailhead. From there, it’s a 0.2 of a mile walk slightly downhill to the start of the loop trail. At the sign — one of the last signs, it would turn out, we’d see before closing the loop — you had to choose your direction.
Our devoted reader went left, clockwise, so we supposed we should, too. But various internet accounts of the loop said it’s better to go right, counterclockwise, because you get most of the climbing done early. That definitely appealed to us.
Soon enough, we could see how people need to be attentive to stay on the correct path. The crushed black cinder all seemed to blend together sloping downward, though there was a faint mark of rutty footsteps to follow.
Making it around the south side of the crater, we reached a point where some jutting rock formations and a lone juniper made the trail dissolve. There looked to be three ways to go, all faint trails. One went straight up to the crater’s top. That was ruled out quickly. Another veered right toward the rock formation, but the pebble cinders were so deep it was hard to navigate. We chose the middle path — always a prudent option.
From there, the trail picked up again and you could follow the faint line of footprints down a fairly steep ascent and then across a cinder field before climbing resumes at about the 1-mile mark.
It was in this stretch that I believe Stein and others made wrong turns. The trail gets mighty faint in spots and the deadwood interrupts the path in several places. Just keep looking for foot prints and you should be fine.
In no time, it seems, it’s back to the start of the loop and then the 0.3 of a mile back to the trailhead. One note: the trailhead sign says the loop is 1 mile. It is not. The entire trip is 1.8 miles, the loop itself 1.2. Just so you know.
Another thing to know: look for FR 779, not 774. No one likes to get lost, despite Thoreau’s poetic rendering.
