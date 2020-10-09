Find everything, including the kitchen sink, at E.R.I.C. Building Supply in Flagstaff

The important thing to many is that E.R.I.C. is back open.

“I was kind of hesitant about (purchasing E.R.I.C.), but it came up so I went for it,” Dahozy said. “I’ve been trying to get a business started for a long time. I figured, everybody’s building now, trying to stay busy, especially since they can’t go out, lots of remodels. It makes sense.

“I’m trying to get rid of a lot of stuff that’s been here for years and years. Some of the stuff has been here a long, long time. See this lumber and trim over here? We can reuse that, make lattices for gardening. A lot of people have been asking about those barrels over there with plumbing stuff in them. They want to use that for something; what I’m not sure.”

Indeed, there are stacks and stacks of stuff — about 20 screen doors leaning against shelving; at least 20 kitchen sinks strewn about, one either rusted out or still stained with spaghetti sauce; corrugated awnings laid out in long strips; lumber of every size, shape and degree of warpedness; a rat’s nest of gnarled electrical wiring; and oddly out-of-place items, such as Samsonite luggage and folding chairs.

“People walk through here and come out with a handful of things,” Dahozy said.