Find everything, including the kitchen sink, at E.R.I.C. Building Supply in Flagstaff

So, to be brutally honest and completely accurate, you’ve got to say that E.R.I.C. Building Supply in Flagstaff’s Sunnyside neighborhood is a mess. No, make that a hot mess.
Isn’t it great?
To many longtime customers, nothing less is to be expected of the venerable used/recycled/discarded building supply yard. They love the mess, revel in the clutter, relish poking around the piles in search of that elusive part to finish a project. The dizzying array (or disarray) of household and construction items literally spilling out of yard, everything up to and including the kitchen sink, is a tinkerer’s paradise, a forager’s nirvana.
And in the nearly nine years at E.R.I.C. has had its doors shuttered after a previous owner fell on hard times, locals have driven past the building at 2112 N. West St. and lamented the barricaded doors and barred windows, and peeked at the rapid rise of weeds in the side yard threatening to engulf the rows and rows of construction material moldering from the ravages of time and Flagstaff weather.
Last week, though, E.R.I.C. reopened for the first time in almost a decade. Darwin Dahozy, a veteran and a veteran of decades in the construction industry, bought E.R.I.C. recently and has spent more than a month getting the place ready to resume business. That mostly meant taming the waist-high growth of weeds, as well as culling the inventory of items that have outlived their usefulness or crumbles at the slightest touch.
But don’t worry, E.R.I.C. fans: Dahozy promises that many, many treasures from years past remain in place — yes, many in the exact same spot as 2011 — and that he’s combing northern Arizona for new supplies, such as lumber and fixtures, paint and insulation, toilets and tires to satisfy a new generation of customers.
“Everything is still here, just the way it was,” said Dahozy, standing in the middle of his inventory one recent afternoon. “People come in and say, ‘Oh, man, just how I remembered it the last time I was in here.’ We’re still trying to figure out everything that’s here, to be honest.”
Dahozy, 49, who moved from Window Rock to Flagstaff two years ago, had been casting about for a business to buy after plying his trade as a welder and residential and commercial fencer. Though finding loans and raising capital was especially difficult during the coronavirus pandemic, he was able to secure financing and exhume E.R.I.C. from its shallow grave.
Newcomers may look askance at the business, wondering what the heck the deal is with its acronym of a name, but it’s been a Sunnyside staple for decades.
About the name: Its origins are murky, at best. In a 2010 story about the business in the Daily Sun, former owner Bill Evans believed that owners previous to him gave it the acronym of a “former real estate firm.” But the story also quoted Evans as saying he heard it stood for “Environmentally Recycled Industrial Commodities” or “Everybody Running in Circles.”
The important thing to many is that E.R.I.C. is back open.
“I was kind of hesitant about (purchasing E.R.I.C.), but it came up so I went for it,” Dahozy said. “I’ve been trying to get a business started for a long time. I figured, everybody’s building now, trying to stay busy, especially since they can’t go out, lots of remodels. It makes sense.
“I’m trying to get rid of a lot of stuff that’s been here for years and years. Some of the stuff has been here a long, long time. See this lumber and trim over here? We can reuse that, make lattices for gardening. A lot of people have been asking about those barrels over there with plumbing stuff in them. They want to use that for something; what I’m not sure.”
Indeed, there are stacks and stacks of stuff — about 20 screen doors leaning against shelving; at least 20 kitchen sinks strewn about, one either rusted out or still stained with spaghetti sauce; corrugated awnings laid out in long strips; lumber of every size, shape and degree of warpedness; a rat’s nest of gnarled electrical wiring; and oddly out-of-place items, such as Samsonite luggage and folding chairs.
“People walk through here and come out with a handful of things,” Dahozy said.
Things, perhaps, they didn’t know they wanted. Some good deals can be had, as well. That’s because Dahozy buys leftover materials from contractors, who apparently are willing to part with spare parts for a pittance. But Dahozy said he also takes donations from people wanting to rid themselves of leftover stuff, or he’ll trade his castoffs for your castoffs.
It’s that type of homey, barter mentality that so endears E.R.I.C. to customers.
Not to worry folks, but Dahozy said he does plan to “rearrange the yard,” not to make it neat and orderly, but to make it so people can at least browse amid the bulging inventory.
“We’ve been working on it a month and still don’t know all that we’ve got here,” he said, smiling.
