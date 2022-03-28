Figueroa to participate in National Youth Leadership Forum

Tristen Figueroa will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Intensive Law and Trial, taking place this summer on the campus of Stanford Law School.

Tristen, the son of Matthew and Kimberly Meastas-Figueroa, was nominated to attend this forum because of his high academic standards in the field of law, and by a member of the Flagstaff High School teaching staff, according to the family.

In addition to participating with the school's yearbook staff, Tristen is the starting catcher of the varsity baseball team, and maintains dual enrollment as a student of Coconino Community College.

With dreams of combining his two passions of law and baseball in his college future, Tristen is looking forward to gaining the hands-on, mock trial experience the forum will provide.

