Few students remain at NAU, housing and dining refunds not offered

Although Northern Arizona University continues to operate as the cases of COVID-19 increase in Flagstaff, only a small percentage of students have remained on the Mountain Campus to finish the semester online.

Of the 8,000 living in NAU-owned residence halls, fewer than 1,300 remain on campus, said NAU spokesperson Kimberly Ott.

“These represent International students who are staying here for the entire semester, out-of-state students who chose not to travel to a potential hot spot over spring break, those that do not have any other personal housing options, as well as students who have family at their homes who are in the high-risk category,” Ott said in an email.

The numbers do not include students in the American Campus Communities facilities on campus.

NAU announced March 12 it would transition to online instruction for at least two weeks, starting March 23, and that campus would remain open and operational, including university housing, food and health services and research labs. Employees were instructed to return to work as normal.

Now a week back into the semester, although more than 80% of students are no longer in their university dwellings, NAU is not currently refunding housing or campus meal plans.