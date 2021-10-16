Few arrests in Flagstaff as Tequila Sunrise makes boozy return

He added that certain hotspots downtown did not see the same level of crowd congestion as they did in previous years, and there were few concerns regarding vehicle traffic.

On the corner of Leroux Street and Aspen Avenue, an intersection that has previously seen closures during Tequila Sunrise, the streets stayed open and the lines were mostly confined to the sidewalk. Five police officers stood nearby observing the crowd of mostly students, alumni and out-of-towners.

One officer said there were no plans to close the streets, in part to keep the alcohol confined inside the bars. Even still, empty cans and plastic shooters could be seen scattered about the sidewalk by individuals waiting to join the party inside.

Security guards working for The Mayor, a popular bar south of the tracks, were busy picking up the litter as they ensured nobody attempted to cut the line. Staff said they arrived at work around 4 a.m. to move chairs and tables to make room for the festivities.

Recent NAU graduate Chad Hoeers said he woke up at 3:30 a.m. to eat breakfast before heading to The Mayor around 6 a.m. He traveled to Flagstaff from Scottsdale with a group of friends to stay for the weekend.