Fee increases on the horizon for some Coconino County departments

Christelman said on top of that, much of the growth they are seeing is in outlying areas of the county, farther from population centers, and that further increases costs and takes more time, in part because of the distance of travel involved.

All the while, Christelman said, the fees charged by the county for those services are well bellow what is seen as standard, including those charged for similar work by the City of Flagstaff. As such, he advised that fees should increase across the community development department.

Fees related to the zoning changes could increase about 20%, while other fees related to the engineering department and environmental quality could increase between 5% and 20% depending on the service and project, Christelman said.

Those increases would help cover the departments expenses but wouldn’t impact developers too much, Christelman said. For the developers of larger projects, the increase will likely be a drop in the bucket, and smaller developers won't see the fees increase as much, as the rates are often progressive.

Christelman told the board that his department has not yet approached local builders about the potential increase in fees, but that it will be done. The increased fees would be in line with the fees levied by the City of Flagstaff for similar services, he added.

