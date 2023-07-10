Next week, Flagstaff and northern Arizona residents will have the opportunity to make their voices heard to federal officials on the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

The tribal led effort hopes to protect 1.1 million acres around the Grand Canyon within a new national monument.

On July 18, officials from the Department of the Interior and Department of Agriculture will host a public meeting in Flagstaff to hear from the public on the issue.

The meeting, which will be from 1 to 4 p.m., will be in the grand ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 1175 West Route 66.

Doors will open to the public at 12:30 p.m.

Among those expected at the meeting are Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Laura Daniel-Davis and Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Homer Wilkes.

Director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Tracy Stone-Manning, Arizona BLM Director Raymond Suazo and U.S. Forest Service Regional Forester Michiko Martin will also be in attendance.

The meeting comes after Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the region in May to meet with Tribal leaders, local elected officials, and community members to hear about their vision for the monument.

In April, a coalition of tribes began pushing the Biden administration to create the new monument.

The coalition includes leadership representatives of the Havasupai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Kaibab Paiute Tribe, Las Vegas Band of Paiute Tribe, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, Navajo Nation, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Pueblo of Zuni, and the Colorado River Indian Tribes.

Throughout the years, there have been several efforts to push for the creation of a Grand Can-yon national monument on the part of environmental groups and tribes with deep historic and cultural connections to the Grand Canyon and surrounding areas, but none have been successful thus far.

Advocates say a national monument designation would prevent new mining claims from being issued while maintaining existing uses such as hiking, hunting, fishing, grazing and camping.

The mining of uranium is of particular concern for tribes and environmental groups, and has long been controversial. Currently, new mining claims around the Grand Canyon are paused after a 2012 moratorium was implemented by the Obama administration.