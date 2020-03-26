Feds offer financial incentive to help find homes for wild horses and burros

Hall gathers horses and burros for rotating adoption events like the one in Marana. At any given time, Hall has 450 to 1,000 animals in his care.

“We try to hit new spots every year so that people understand that we do have this program,” Hall said. “It really brings more attention to us, helps us actually get these animals in good homes.”

Rancher Steve Temple came to the Marana adoption in search of a burro to be a friend to a retired rope horse.

“It was excellent,” Temple said of the adoption process. “You know, we came through, we looked around, we looked at all the animals, and we found the staff helped us provide which ones were real docile.”

Temple’s excitement over Arizona burros is somewhat unusual. Hall said the general public often overlooks burros in favor of wild horses.

“People call this the horse program – it’s not just horses,” Hall said. “We have a lot of burros in Arizona. We have a lot of burros in California. They create the same nuisance issues that we see with horses. They also do the same damage to the range that horses can do.”

In 2019, the BLM reported more than 6,900 burros and about 530 wild horses in Arizona.