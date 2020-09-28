Feds invest $350,000 in forest operations in Flagstaff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The federal government gave a $350,000 grant to Northern Arizona University to support the establishment of a workforce development program focused on forest products.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA), that will be matched with $97,588 in local investment.

The funding will catalyze private investment in a nearby opportunity zone, spurring economic development in economically-distressed communities nationwide. Opportunity zones were created by President Donald Trump from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to spur economic development in economically-distressed communities nationwide.

In June 2019, opportunity zones became an investment priority which increases the number of projects the EDA can fund to fuel greater public investment.

"This EDA investment will allow Northern Arizona University to establish a program to create more employment opportunities in a sustainable industry to diversify the region's economy," said Dana Gartzke, performing the delegated duties of the assistant secretary of commerce for economic development.

