Federal report shows bark beetles, disease kills trees across Southwest

Rich Hofstetter, an NAU professor who studies forest insects, said bark beetles are understood to be a natural part of an ecosystem where they attack dead or dying trees to provide nutrients for the rest of the forest beneath the trees. The majority of bark beetle species are geared toward a single type of tree, while some will attack multiple varieties.

Bark beetles have a short life cycle, and will last generally for three to five months depending on the season.

Many bark beetles either die or are eaten before they can make it to a host tree, Hofstetter explained. The current state of the majority of Southwestern forests has trees overpopulating the landscape, leaving less water to spread among the stands. Densely populated tree stands help beetles find host trees more easily, and less water provides trees less resources to resist beetles.

“One reason why we say we’re opening up a canopy by reducing the number of trees is the beetles have to search longer and harder to find an appropriate type of tree,” Hofstetter said.

In his mind, the Forest Service's monitoring is helpful to determine where bark beetle outbreaks are occurring across the millions of acres of the Southwest. In his mind, given the current state of our climate, he expects we will be seeing more outbreaks in the coming years.

“With climate change our forests are already getting stressed. It’s logical bark beetles are going to move in and potentially do well,” Hofstetter said. “When it’s going to happen, we don’t know, but likely it will.”

