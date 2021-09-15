Federal reimbursement unlikely to impact Museum Fire area, local group fights for second declaration

The problem is twofold. First, it has become difficult to get city and county staff to return calls to residents who want to report damage, let alone get them out to properties to conduct assessments.

Second, there could be some residents who don’t trust that contacting officials won’t end badly for them.

“There is absolutely a population of people who are not going to reach out for help, you know, whether there are renters who are worried that they're going to be displaced or people concerned about seeking help due to their immigration status,” Doten said.

Sharon Tewksbury-Bloom, another coalition member, said they hope that by bringing residents of all impacted areas -- including Sunnyside, Elden Estates and areas of Paradise and Grandview -- they may have better luck getting every resident the assistance they need, and keeping the issue alive in the minds of local officials.

“We are now coming together as a Museum Flood Coalition; strength in numbers also strengthen having a presence that can’t be ignored either,” Tewksbury-Bloom said.

Presidential disaster declaration

So if the declaration won’t be sending money to areas impacted the Museum Fire, where will it go?