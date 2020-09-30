Federal officials urge Arizonans to claim their stimulus checks before Oct. 15

Federal officials are encouraging Arizonans who have yet to receive the $1,200 stimulus checks which were provided by the CARES Act to claim them before Oct. 15.

In a media release distributed by the office of Senator Martha McSally, officials with the Internal Revenue Service said there are still 239,037 unclaimed stimulus checks in Arizona.

The IRS will be mailing out letters this month to Americans who don’t typically file a federal income tax return urging recipients to visit the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool on IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment.

“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. […] Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.

The CARES Act created $1,200 Economic Impact Payments for individuals who make less than $99,000 a year or married couples that make less than $198,000 a year.

