Features Year in Review: The stories behind the headlines

There’s oftentimes much more to a story behind the headlines.

Some stories are hidden away for years, only to be discovered by chance, while others relentlessly demand to be told. Not all stories are ready to be shared immediately, taking months or even years to come to fruition. Then there are those where the passage of time is key to understanding.

But it’s these stories -- the ones that truly feature and showcase the Flagstaff community -- that resonate.

Here are the top feature stories from the Arizona Daily Sun in 2021:

Missing husky found after 28 days

Flagstaff was enthralled by the tale of a missing Husky named Kronk.

The 5-year-old dog was missing for 28 days in the wilds of the San Francisco Peaks during the cold month of January.

Kronk broke free from his leash during his family’s weekend trip near Snowbowl. He was gone, leaving nothing behind but paw prints in the snow.

Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue and countless volunteers spent weeks scouring the forest for the missing pup even as two winter storms dumped snow on the mountain.

Kronk was eventually found near Sunset Crater in early February and reunited with his family after his 28-day adventure. He lost some weight and was a bit skittish, but was OK otherwise considering everything.

Reflecting on the first week of COVID a year later

Flagstaff was the first Arizona city to make the dramatic decision to close hundreds of businesses during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Former reporter Adrian Skabelund recounted the city’s dramatic response one year later and the break-neck speeds in which city officials were forced to make tough decisions.

Then-Mayor Coral Evens looked back at the events that led up to the city’s declaration of a state of emergency after the first positive case was confirmed in Coconino County. She spoke with numerous mayors from across the state, politicians and community members as she weighed the best options for the city.

Some embraced the closures as it meant keeping their team and customers safe, such as John Conley, owner of the Salsa Brava and Fat Olives restaurants.

While hundreds of businesses and restaurants were forced to close, other essential services had to find a way to operate safely despite the still unknown challenges of the pandemic and increased demand. Ross Altenbaugh, director of Flagstaff Shelter Services, compared the shelter's effort to increase capacity and improve services in the face of COVID-19 to building a plane in mid-air.

A key for the man who owns Flagstaff

Danny Neal was recognized for his decades of toil as a mentor, coach and father figure to generations of Flagstaff youngsters in March with his very own key to the city.

As she approached the end of her term, former Mayor Coral Evans honored dozens of Flagstaff residents who somehow flew under the radar despite their tremendous contributions. But none were as personal to her as Neal, who Evans has known and admired all her life.

Neal retired three years ago after 33 years as director of the Hal Jensen Recreation Center and the Siler Homes Activity Center, where he gave kids, many from low-income homes, an outlet to play sports and a place to belong. Now, in “retirement,” Neal still can be found coaching the Flagstaff High School JV girls hoops team and running the Flag Hoops youth program.

“What Flagstaff kids found when they approached Neal at the rec center was a man always willing to lend a hand, solve a problem, shoot hoops with,” former reporter Sam McManis wrote in the March feature.

Neal was a steady presence in Evans’ life, as well as countless others. While the key is nice, Neal told McManis the biggest honor is the relationships he’s built with the kids that came through the rec center.

Jo Wheaton remembered

Flagstaff lost a tremendous force of nature in June with the death of 29-year-old Joanna Wheaton.

Wheaton -- known to her friends and family as Jo -- was killed on May 28 when she was struck by a tow truck that ran a red light. She was participating in a Flag Bike Party ride promoting bike safety.

Wheaton, originally from Poway, California, was an outspoken activist, passionate community member and a beloved friend. Friends and family described her as “larger than life.” She was remembered for her acts of kindness and love for all. She served as a community representative on the Flagstaff Housing Commission, graduated from Northern Arizona University and organized local initiatives to combat social inequality.

“And yet, it would be a disservice to define her success by a tangible list of accomplishments,” former reporter Brady Wheeler wrote in a June feature remembering Wheaton. “As bountiful as her pursuits and aspirations were, those who knew her best said Joanna saw her abilities as a means of serving others, especially the most vulnerable.”

Above all, Wheaton spent her life helping others.

“It takes steps to build a better world. Joanna saw that, and she was not lazy about it,” Wheaton’s sister, Jenna, said. “She chose consciously to bring her skill set specifically to areas where there was a void of compassion.”

Camp Colton celebrates 50 years

Camp Colton, an institution so intertwined with Flagstaff, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.

The program began as Project LIFE (Life in the Flagstaff Environment), in a location near Mormon Lake. Dick and Jean Wilson donated the current site in Hart Prairie to the Flagstaff Unified School District in 1976, where it became known as Camp Colton.

Camp Colton has educated thousands of kids about topics such as ecology, hydrology and wilderness skills since it opened in 1971.

Camp Colton's curriculum is developed with sixth-grade science teachers to meet state standards and is incorporated in the classroom both before and after camp.

“I think [Camp Colton] remains this special experience in nature because [it’s] not all about the science and the environmental education when the kids are there. It's this huge inspirational growth experience, highly memorable kind of rite of passage and we want it to be that as well,” Friends of Camp Colton director Ari Wilder told reporter Abigail Kessler.

The City of Flagstaff declared the last week of August Camp Colton Week to make the accomplishment.

A prehistoric force awakens

Rain awakened a prehistoric creature at Wupatki National Monument.

The living fossils -- known as triops -- hatched from eggs that laid dormant in the grounds of the ceremonial ballcourt built by Ancestral Puebloans for the first time in years in August. They can withstand extreme temperatures and survive without water for decades, maybe centuries. Scientists still aren’t totally sure how long triops eggs can lay dormant.

Triops have remained virtually unchanged within the past 70 million years. They’re an almost alien creature seemingly not from this world or time.

“Formed in the days of yore, their worm-like tails writhe and boil the shallow water there,” reporter Sean Golightly wrote. “Beneath their shielded carapaces thrash dozens of segmented legs that claw onto muddy shores. When the sun strikes them, they devour the light through a crown of three black and beaded eyes. They are triops.”

Nativity church restoration continues

The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary chapel has stood at the corner of Beaver Street and Cherry Avenue for nearly a century. The historic landmark underwent a significant $2.5 million restoration project in 2021.

The Catholic chapel has transitioned out of daily use to a venue for concerts, weddings and baptisms. Unsurprisingly, the chapel began to show its age in the years that have passed since it first opened in 1929. The concrete began to decay and the stained glass warped. Season after season of snow, rain and sun also took a toll.

But restoring a building as old as the Nativity chapel is no easy task. It’s expensive and requires a high level of both detail and expertise, Wheeler reported. While government grants and church officials cover some of the costs, most of the funding has been made possible by individual donations.

Restoration has been underway since 2015 with crews working to save what they can of the decaying structure and preserve its classically Gothic features.

More work is still to be done. Next, they will create a construction plan for the restoration -- a milestone for the project that to date has mostly consisted of immediate repairs and assessment.

50 years of NACA

The Native Americans for Community Action group has served as an unwavering resource in Flagstaff for 50 years.

NACA is a full-service resource for both Indigenous people and the community at large. The nonprofit opened the Family Health Center and Wellness Center on Cedar Avenue in 1991 — the first federal urban Indian health center in northern Arizona. NACA offers an array of programs, from basic medical coverage such as family planning and pediatric vaccinations to diabetes prevention and mental health counseling.

The organization expanded to serving Hispanic and white low-income residents in addition to Native Americans in recent years. They regularly host domestic violence programs, addiction recovery, nutritional plans, exercise and wellness classes, as well as individualized help for those needing assistance coping with the transition to life away from tribal lands. On top of that, NACA is also behind the Native American arts and crafts vending project at the Oak Creek Overlook on Highway 89A between Flagstaff and Sedona.

NACA celebrated its 50th anniversary with a relocation. The main office moved from Steves Boulevard to Cedar Avenue in September, uniting it with the health and wellness center and creating a one-stop venue for NACA’s clients.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

