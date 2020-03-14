Fears of COVID-19 cause cancellations at hotels across Flagstaff

On Thursday morning, Cindy Iniguez, who owns the Days Inn and Suites on East Lockett Road, was sitting in the parking lot of her bank when six messages came across her phone.

Each one was a new cancellation, adding to the over 230 cancellations Iniguez has seen at the Days Inn and Suites in recent days as a result of fears brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s impacting us hardcore,” Iniguez said, adding based on reservations, their occupancy for the next month has dropped 30%.

Of that, about two-thirds of the cancellations have been for what's left of the month of March, with the rest in April and May.

And Iniguez is not alone. Steve Finch with the Flagstaff Lodging & Restaurant Association said he has heard from many of his members who have seen huge spikes in cancellations. He said one hotel owner he spoke to is now expecting $200,000 fewer coming in this year than he had originally anticipated.

Finch said this drop in expected revenues come in the context of other costs, such as the minimum wage increasing. Because of that, Finch said he worried that a dip in travel from the coronavirus and travel restrictions may be causing what could be the final straw for some businesses.