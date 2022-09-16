FBI releases name of man killed in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting in Sunnyside

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday released the name of the person who was killed in an officer-involved shooting behind the Basin Skate Park in Flagstaff on Wednesday.

The man shot by authorities Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old John De Ubl. According to the FBI, De Ubl was living in Flagstaff, but has resided in other cities and states across the country.

While the FBI is leading the investigation into what happened and has acknowledged that deputy U.S. Marshals Service were involved, the agency has not released any more information about the officers or the operation that led up to the attempt to arrest De Ubl.