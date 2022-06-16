Favorable winds allow burnout operations Wednesday on northern edge of Pipeline Fire

There was an eerie openness to driving Highway 89 into the Pipeline Fire evacuation zone outside Flagstaff. The only other car was the red pickup of fire information officer Ben Cossel, an escort through the miles of abandoned road. Occasionally, a passing emergency vehicle emerged from the smoke, lights flashing to no one in particular.

In the earliest days of the Pipeline Fire, 50 mph winds kept the smoke moving and the air clear as it spread the fire across nearly 23,000 acres. But by Wednesday -- day four -- low winds allowed smoke to eddy within the surrounding ridgelines. A hot fog blanched the sky into a low, choking fume. The road was obscured and the nearby mountains — the iconic San Francisco Peaks — were completely invisible.

Before we came to the edge of the Pipeline Fire, we had to pass through the existing scar of the Tunnel Fire, still fresh from when it burned less than two months ago. The two fires overlapped in a section of Highway 89 north of the Timberline neighborhood. If not for small boils of smoldering earth, it would have been nearly impossible to tell where Tunnel ended and Pipeline began.

Minute by minute, land within the fire scar shifted. Here was a spared, still green meadow, there a scorched moonscape with pine trees blackened like matchsticks. The worst burns always seemed to be on the wooded slopes. Smoke still seethed on rockier hillsides and the occasional flame would lick 10 feet up into a parched juniper. We watched from the highway side. Nothing could be done.

“This is some hellacious, steep terrain,” Cossel said while the hills smoked like stone chimneys. “Trying to get crews up there? That’s a nightmare scenario.”

Eventually the highway moved us out of the scar and Cossel turned us east onto a dirt forest road where dry dust kicked up as thickly as the smoke. There we approached the Pipeline Fire’s northern edge beneath a rocky ridge, where the fire had broken naturally. The ridge had a bald cap, purple and black where the fire scorched the top but couldn’t move downslope.

“It just didn’t have the will,” Cossel said.

Fire likes to burn up, he said, like a lit match; if the flame is held above the matchstick, it will burn slower. Without the high winds driving it, the Pipeline Fire burned slow enough to come to a stop on this craggy ridgeline.

But winds can change.

As an added insurance policy against the spreading fire, the area at that the northern edge had been deemed perfect for a “burnout” operation while the winds remained calm. About a half-mile to the north of the ridgeline was Forest Road 545B, which served as an existing fire break. Between the crest of the ridge and the road was scattered juniper and dry grasses. By burning the area between the road and the ridge, firefighters could reduce fuels and stem the fire’s potential for future growth — literally fighting fire with fire.

“It’s one of our better tools,” Cossel said. “It lets us fight it where we want to fight it.”

A division leader came down the road to bring us up to the burnout operation, his 40-pound pack slung heavily around his shoulders, hip strap disengaged, 4-liter dromedary bags of water on either side.

He drinks that water “easily” in day, he said, and it’s not hard to see why. The suffocating air, the sweltering sleeves of fire-resistant clothing and the heavy labor of firefighting make for a perpetual state of thirst. After only a few breaths this close to the fire line, one’s throat becomes ash.

We followed the division leader past a line of six firefighters poised like statues on the road, staring north into “the black” — unburned land. Their faces were cut from stone, exhausted but focused, sentinels with beards graying prematurely.

“They’re watching for spots,” the division leader said. “In case the fire jumps over the road. We’ll start burning soon.”

There are a lot of factors that go into making the decision to conduct a burnout and start “tipping torches,” Cossel said.

Wind is “the big one,” but there’s also considerations for the topography, the temperature, fuel loads and relative humidity.

“Today’s humidity isn’t in the single digits -- which is good,” Cossel said. “That’s when it gets scary. We’ve actually had some decent overnight recovery of humidity because [the temperature's] been getting down below 50 degrees.”

Ultimately, he said the question is whether conditions are “favorable” at any given certain time and place. During Wednesday’s low winds, on the topography of Forest Road 545B, conditions were favorable.

On the roadside were piles of cut juniper branches that crews removed and placed outside of the burnout area.

The idea is that by cutting back lower branches, they can keep the fire burning in the underbrush — the low grasses and shrubs — without causing too much damage to the larger juniper trees.

“You don’t put fire on the ground willy-nilly,” Cossel said.

For a calm moment, all that could be heard was the sound of locusts and the distant crackle of smoke that feeds steadily into the sky. The sentinels stood motionless. Then, the division leader pointed to a few firefighters walking on the other side of the road, weaving a slow path through the juniper. They carried small red tanks with long spouts that dipped toward the golden grasses. A stream of fire poured from the tanks and caught the grass. Flame spread like a burning puddle. A scent like bundled sage washed fresh under the incensed skies and brought a peaceful feeling to the scene.

“That’s what you want,” Cossel said as the firefighters dripped more flame onto the ground. “Low and slow.”

Firefighters use a combination of gasoline and diesel fuel to ignite fires in a burnout operation. The gasoline burns quickly, but the diesel “makes it stay” and adhere to the surface it’s poured on. That gives the burners a modicum of control, but still the fire “fingered” through the grasses, spreading from each puddle to form a burning mosaic.

Then, a blast of heat, a plume of blue smoke. Flame exploded through the branches of a juniper several yards away. The red-hot fire rose taller than two men. The sentinels stayed focused on the unburned area, fire at their backs. The burners looked on calmly as the juniper engulfed in fire then died back to a smolder in a matter of seconds.

Juniper in this region of the Coconino National Forest are dry — extremely dry — from years of historic drought. This one resisted flame about as well as a matchstick and was gone in an instant.

“Just the cost of doing business,” Cossel said.

Over the minutes we stood and watched, firefighters burned out a couple football fields' worth of terrain. By 1 p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews were able to burn out about 4 miles along the Pipeline’s northern border. They expected to continue — as long as conditions remained “favorable.”

The same technique was also employed elsewhere around the Pipeline Fire perimeter in places where it was “situationally appropriate.”

Watching fire — even prescribed burnouts — spread through the forest of northern Arizona is unnerving. The flames need no coaxing, just a drip of ignition, to consume the parched land.

It gives pause to realize that one of the best defenses we have against spreading fire is to burn its fuel before it gets there. The inevitable sacrifice is swathes of the very same forests we hope to preserve. Fighting fire with fire is a lose-lose, cutting a finger to save an arm. But in this era of western wildfire, it’s often the best option we have. It seems the question is not whether our land will burn, but where, when -- and who holds the match.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

