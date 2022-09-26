Fatal motorcycle crash on Lake Mary Road in Flagstaff under investigation

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Mary Road and Stoneman Lake Road that left one person dead and caused a lane closure for almost five hours.

It happened at around 10:30 on Saturday morning. According to CCSO, the crash involved a motorcycle that had been traveling northbound on Stoneman Lake Road heading onto Lake Mary Road when a car hit the motorcyclist.

First responders from the Mormon Lake Fire Department arrived on scene and attempted to save the life of the motorcyclist, who died on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center by Guardian Medical teams. The nature of their injuries is unclear. CCSO said they’ll release more information as they learn more, and explained that detectives are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor.