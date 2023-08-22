The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released more information about the fatal rollover crash involving a semitruck and passenger vehicle on westbound Interstate 40 at milepost 195 near Flagstaff.

According to DPS officials, it appears the passenger vehicle changed lanes in front of the commercial truck causing the passenger car to veer into the median at about 9:10 am Sunday. The semitruck also crashed into the median and rolled over, killing at least two of the people inside the smaller vehicle.

According to DPS, a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were killed during the rollover crash.

A 5-year-old child, also a passenger, is in the hospital according to DPS as result of the crash.

“Sunday and Monday proved to be tremendously busy days for the [Flagstaff Fire Department],” a post on Flagstaff Fire Department’s social media read. "On Sunday morning, several FFD units were dispatched to a multiple-fatality accident on westbound I-40 that lead to fire crews having to transport patients with FFD rescues due to resources being stretched to capacity."

Less than 24 hours later, first responders were called to eastbound I-40, this time near the Fourth Street overpass for a crash involving a motor home and a semitruck. That crash brought traffic to a halt for several hours on Monday, and resulted in the death of a 49-year-old Flagstaff man named Aaron Matthew Goldman.

DPS has not yet responded to inquiries about the possible cause of Monday’s crash.

In its post published Monday evening, FFD encouraged the public to be patient during highway closures, especially given the two fatal crashes.

The statement read: “Each of these calls required a Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD) for our local first responders due to their gruesome nature. We love caring for our citizens, but sometimes we have to stop and care for ourselves as well. It’s an honor to serve you.”

