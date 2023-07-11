A four-door BMW crashed into one of the parking structures behind the Flagstaff Aquaplex off of Industrial Drive on Monday night, killing two of the vehicle’s occupants.

Police responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m., and determined there was only one vehicle involved.

According to a spokesperson with the Flagstaff Police Department, the vehicle had been speeding west on East Industrial Drive when it went off the road, through landscaping and brush. Ultimately the vehicle smashed into a steel beam supporting one of the Aquaplex parking structures.

Both people inside the car were declared dead on the scene.

Industrial Avenue was closed for roughly three and half hours while officers investigated the crash.

Right now, police are working to confirm the identities and inform the next of kin of the two individuals involved.