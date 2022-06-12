Farming at 7,000 feet: How Flagstaff farmers prep for the short growing season

Out where East Butler Avenue passes under the I-40 after the truck stop, there’s a dirt road pulloff that takes you out to a hidden neighborhood shadowed by towering ponderosas. Out here, the houses are far apart, the washboard roads are bumpy and mini bulldozers are at work trying to smooth out the dirt for drivers in the neighborhood.

This is where Forestdale Farm is.

Rylan Morton-Starner and his wife, Jamie, live on the property and farm from late February through November, with their two kids, two cats, a dog, chickens, and now geese.

“The geese are for guarding the chickens,” Morton-Starner explained. “Geese can be mean, so we’re hoping they’ll scare off the hawks.”

I didn’t even know that this area existed, but it’s where Forestdale Farm has been operating since 2012.

At the time, it’s early April, when the sun finally starts to warm Flagstaff up to the high 50s and low 60s. Growing up in Texas, I would’ve said those are cold temperatures. But at 7,000 feet elevation, Flagstaff is much closer to the sun, and the high 50s can feel like mid-70-degree temperatures. While some nights still dip below freezing, April is when local growers and farmers begin readying themselves for the 103-day growing season.

I put on sunscreen in my car before walking out to the property, where I meet Morton-Starner out by the greenhouses. We shake hands, introduce ourselves, and then get to work.

Even though the community market in Flagstaff wouldn't start until May, a lot of prepping has to be done once spring starts. For Morton-Starner, it means planting seeds in late February and early March, keeping them in the greenhouses under frost cloth, and sometimes even using heat mats under plastic plant liners to keep them warm and so that certain plants can germinate.

Tomatoes, for instance, only germinate between 65-80 degrees -- temperatures that are rare in Flagstaff before April. Forestdale, however, sells both tomatoes and tomato garden starts, which are baby tomato seedlings sold to people who want to grow them themselves, during the market season. This makes heat mats a necessity.

“You can grow yearround up here; it just takes twice as much work,” Morton-Starner said as we began transplanting vegetable starts whose stems peek out just an inch from the dirt in their tiny square liners.

In bigger plant liners, we poke our index fingers into the soil to create a little hole for the baby broccolis, tomatoes and flowers we pulled from their original plant liners.

Since Flagstaff soils are heavy in clay and alkaline, the local soil quality is poor in nutrients, so Forestdale uses raised garden beds and plastic plant liners to grow produce. It is an organic farm and does not use artificial nutrients, so to combat the shock of transplanting, the farm uses fish emulsion, which is a mixture of dead fish parts that are rich in nitrogen.

Water, however, is something they have to haul. The neighborhood out here is not hooked up to city water, and about three times a week Morton-Starner or Michael Malcolm, one of the farm managers, go out and fill their water truck at a water load station while they’re out picking up compost. Most of the water they haul they share with their neighbors. While plants need lots of water, the Morton-Starner family has learned to be more water-conscious and sparing with their use.

Additionally, Morton-Starner has built many innovative water-catching systems around the farm so that excess water and rain are caught and re-used. These include rain barrels, a man-made wash that collects water runoff and a pond that is downslope from some of the outdoor garden plots.

The outdoor plots also use drip irrigation, which is a less water-intensive method of watering plants. Drip irrigation uses tubes to deliver water directly to each individual plant in precise amounts, reducing the loss of water through evaporation and runoff.

Though combating the water scarcity of the Southwest is an obstacle for farming, Morton-Starner says the most difficult challenge is the weather. They are always keeping a close eye on the weather forecast so they can use frost cloth accordingly, along with moving plants into the greenhouse if needed. Otherwise, the plants could freeze, be pelted by hail or not be able to withstand extreme winds.

Refugia Gardens

Similarly, Heather White, co-founder of Refugia Gardens, said the weather can be both their biggest enemy and their salvation. Windy nights mean she and her business partners, Nick Schier and Caleb Eckert, take shifts to check on the outdoor plants to make sure the frost cloths and plastic coverings weighed down by sand bags haven’t blown off. But on the other hand, last year’s monsoon came just in time for their crops, though rain is not something they can always count on.

White grew up in Flagstaff and has been here for most of her life. After getting her bachelor's degree in sustainability at Arizona State University, she decided to settle back home. Since then, she has worked at The Arboretum at Flagstaff doing work in native and endemic plant research and preservation, done ecosystem restoration on the Mogollon Rim with the Grand Canyon Trust, and is currently pursuing her master's degree in sustainable communities at Northern Arizona University.

Four years ago, White started Refugia Gardens alongside Schier and Eckert with the focus of regenerative agricultural practices. Regenerative agriculture, according to Christopher J Rhodes, director of Fresh-lands Environmental Actions, is “at its core the intention to improve the health of soil or to restore highly degraded soil -- which symbiotically enhances the quality of water, vegetation and land-productivity.”

Refugia Gardens is on the east side of the San Francisco Peaks out toward Sunset Crater, so annually they get less rain than they would on the west side. This is due to an atmospheric phenomena called the “rain shadow effect.”

Because Flagstaff gets its rain and winds from the Pacific Ocean, when traveling over the San Francisco Peaks, the windward side of the mountain receives most of the moisture. The east side of the mountain will experience a drier climate since the mountains are blocking the wind carrying the moisture.

There, the soil is dry and sandy due to unsustainable grazing practices in the 1970s. To counteract the poor soil, they try to use as much organic material as possible, relying on compost from friends and family.

Refugia’s goal is to work with the land in ways that help restore its balance, so they practice low-till and no-till farming. The reason for this is that tilling the soil reduces natural nutrient levels and creates soil erosion, and additionally reduces moisture retention.

Another method of sustainable farming practices that Refugia uses is cover crops: crops that are planted during the offseason, which is usually during the winter, in areas where harvested plants are grown during the typical growing season. Using cover crops helps with preventing soil erosion and increasing soil nutrients. The cover crops that they use during the offseason are red clover, barley and oats.

“[Regenerative agriculture] is more of a call and response with the relationship with the land. It’s more responsive, which also means there is a lot of trial and error,” White says, sighing between sentences. “The land here is a lot less forgiving.”

In addition to combating poor soil quality, Refugia is trying to be more water efficient -- which has proven difficult on their arid farm. While they are already using low-flow drip irrigation, until the plants grow to be a couple of inches tall they have to rely on watering by hand, otherwise the water will evaporate.

At the same time, they dealt with frosts happening through May. After 11-degree nights, all of their outside crops died, and they had to replant everything. That set them back two to three weeks. If it had been later in the season, White said, she would’ve quit altogether.

“This is what I wrote my master's on,” she said. “We can try to be sustainable, we can try to be regenerative, but we’re not. Especially with climate change.”

With rapid aridification, the die-off of pinyon pines and junipers, and the continual growth of Flagstaff’s population, White is concerned that the shift in local climate has already begun. Having grown up here, she remembers a time when the monsoon season wasn’t so iffy.

“We’re staring down the barrel of the rest of our lives. Climate change is already here," she said. "If we want to continue farming this way, we have to leave and go somewhere else to do it.”

Aside from the environmental obstacles involved with trying to grow crops in Flagstaff, White said, Refugia has also had to learn its market. While they can try to grow tomatoes and squash -- which typically prefer warmer climates -- even after all the work put into growing them, they are competing at the local community markets with farms from Verde Valley that have a more suitable climate for those kinds of crops. This year, they are cutting their losses and sticking to hearty greens and flowers they know they can successfully grow and sell.

“It’s been full-time work for four years, but it’s not financially viable, so we all have our own side hustles,” White said.

She told me how difficult it has been tending their plot, which measures a little under a quarter acre, and having it struggle to yield crops.

“Coming out of COVID, we’re kind of experimenting with whether we can financially support three growers.”

If they can’t, the trio has plans to move elsewhere.

“We probably won’t end up staying here -- which is a huge heartbreak to me as someone who’s only known Flagstaff as my home.”

Amidst all the frustrations and failures of starting a farm, White said that in a lot of ways it’s still life-giving.

“I want to feed my community. I want to provide food and medicine, and food as medicine. Especially with the climate crisis. To create a place of refuge -- that’s what Refugia is.”

She said that if they end up leaving, they’ll plant native flower varieties all over Refugia Gardens so after they’re gone, they’ll leave behind a meadow.

Colton Community Garden

Sarah Sprague, an intern at Colton Community Garden, considers gardening her place of refuge. Colton is up the street from the Peaks Senior Living Center and across the road from the Museum of Northern Arizona, which owns the garden. There, they prioritize Indigenous gardening practices.

“It’s a continuous learning process of becoming,” she explains. “Becoming one with nature ... and there’s also a sense of reciprocity, because while you are caring for plants, they’re also caring for you.”

One of the gardening practices carried out at Colton is “lasagna gardening,” which is what they call layering compost and manure on top of soil plots, a common practice for those that do no-till farming. Another method Sprague and her team practices is “mulching,” which involves laying down hay, woodchips or leaves to keep plants warm and help retain water. It seems that most Flagstaff farmers are well aware that organic material and water efficiency are essential to growing in more dry environments in northern Arizona.

A technique that I had not come across before is “double digging.” This entails digging holes in the ground to plant seedlings and using dirt from the previous hole to fill the next one. At the end, you use the dirt from the last hole to fill the first. Another practice used at Colton that may not seem conventional is praying before gardening each day.

While Sprague does not do the prayer herself, because it is a traditional Indigenous practice, she says being present for the prayer and its incorporation with their farming gives her “more in-depth respect” for the plants that they work with.

Sprague says Colton has many different types of garden beds on the property. Their garden beds consist of five main types: ground beds that host mostly perennial plants (plants that do not need to be planted each year, but continue to resprout each season, such as raspberries and corn); a “hoop house” (which creates similar warming and wind protection as greenhouses, using thick plastic wrapped around large plastic hoops); raised garden beds (garden plots that are slightly elevated, so that different soil mixes can be used); handicap-accessible garden beds; and a greenhouse.

The property also has a garden plot that only grows native plants, such as heirloom corn and squash varieties.

Last year, Colton donated the native crop harvests to Indigenous elders on the reservation who hadn’t seen those varieties in several years due to commercial genetically modified plants that can appear more uniform, outcompeting native crops over the past few decades.

Another way Colton Community Garden tries to put community first is through its partnership with the Kinlani Dormitory, a residential facility in Flagstaff for Native American high school students. They teach students how to cultivate compost, garden in the “demo” area (which has raised beds made out of recycled materials), as well as cook meals using many of the crops that they harvest.

While Colton has been doing well for themselves and planned to start selling plant starts in late May, they still have concerns. Like the growers at Refugia Gardens and Forestdale, Sprague is well aware that water is life.

“How are we going to adapt with less water?” she asks.

She admits the wildfires in the region scare her, but at the same time, acknowledges that plants always find a way to grow.

“The resilience of plants is incredible.”

There is little doubt that northern Arizona will be hit hard by the effects of climate change, bringing in turn the pressures of raging wildfires, drought and increased average annual temperatures. But there is still hope that like plants, farmers in the Colorado Plateau can learn to be resilient and adaptable, too.

