Family Squirrel Camp shares the ‘good word’ of hunting in northern Arizona

Pronghorn pozole. Mule deer tacos. Frog leg gumbo. These and more were on the menu for the wild game potluck hosted by Arizona Wildlife Federation and Arizona Backcountry Hunters and Anglers as part of their 2022 Family Squirrel Camp. And with a gaggle of hunters, family, children and dogs present, each of these wild game delights disappeared quickly, dishes licked clean.

Advertised as a family friendly meet-up for novice and experienced hunters to partake in squirrel hunting, the 2022 Family Squirrel Camp was also a who’s who of Arizona conservationists. Alongside representation from Arizona Wildlife Federation (AWF) and Arizona Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA), there were also representatives from the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), the Audubon Society, and Arizona’s public universities.

But while encircled around a campfire, deep in the forest near Mormon Mountain where elk bugled long into the night, these professional positions came second to the mutual enjoyment of good company, time outdoors, and of course, hunting.

According to the AZGFD, hunting and angling are the “cornerstones” of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation. Revenues generated through the sale of licenses and game tags make these activities the primary source of funding for conservation in North America.

The AZGFD website reports that “through self-imposed excise tax on hunting, angling and shooting sports equipment, hunters and anglers have generated more than $10 billion toward wildlife conservation since 1939.”

For Michael Cravens, AWF advocacy and conservation director (and frog leg gumbo chef), the Family Squirrel Camp is more than just an opportunity for him to teach his young children about hunting.

“It's not that I’m pushing for them to grow up to be hunters, but I want them to have that connection with wildlife and wild places,” Craven said. “I do care that they have respect and love for natural places and natural things.”

And while some might resist the idea that hunting represents “love” for wildlife, Cravens sees it differently. He said it’s a natural part of being human.

“We've only lived separate from these natural places and things for a very short period of time in our human experience,” Cravens said. “Hunting and eating wild game is a clear, direct connection to these wild places.”

Alongside with that direct connection, Craven said there’s “a sense of satisfaction” that comes from taking a direct role in obtaining meat for food — akin to the satisfaction of foraging mushrooms or edible plants.

“You can't really understand without experiencing it,” he said.

The gift of the Family Squirrel Camp is that everyone is invited to experience this satisfaction directly.

The first thing one realizes is that hunting is not easy. Before the hunt even begins, you have to be comfortable safely handling and firing a deadly weapon, and then have a good aim. On hunting day you wake at the crack of dawn, likely after a night huddled in a tent, have a light breakfast, then make your way into the woods.

Every type of hunting is different depending on the type of prey. Squirrels aren’t generally challenging to find in the northern Arizona pines — on a brisk morning their trills sound all throughout the forest canopy. But once you’re in the right spot, you still have to find a shot.

And squirrels are small and fast. Hunting them is like watching for shooting stars. The majority of the time is spent neck craned up into the trees, waiting for a flash of movement, then scrambling through a thicket to keep an eye on a bounding target, all while remembering to put equal attention on the rifle in your hand and the direction of its muzzle.

If you have the fortune of following a leaping squirrel to a standstill, then it’s time to take the shot. There’s no guarantee of success. Even when braced against a nearby tree or fallen log, your aim could falter, hesitation lasting too long. If you fire and miss, your prey disappears in hurry, and you’re back to craning your neck, watching and listening.

If you’re successful with the physical challenge of hunting, then comes the emotional challenge. From the moment you watch your mark tumble out of the treetops, you must begin to reconcile the nauseating fact that you are an agent of death. Maybe it’s only a squirrel, but when you find its soft, furry body still warm in the pine duff, it starts to look like other things — a family pet or beloved plush animal from childhood. A friend.

And when the blood of our prey drips onto your hands, you realize it’s exactly the same shade of red as the blood that fills your own heart.

That’s when the process of transformation begins. After you’ve looked death in the face, you begin to carve its fruits, peeling back furry skin and exposing purplish muscle. Once you begin to butcher, piece by piece, death turns into meat, into lunch.

It’s only when those cuts of squirrel are breaded like chicken and dropped into frying oil that your stomach might begin to rumble. And there comes the last challenge — waiting for your meal to cook.

“You can’t shy away from it,” said Haley Paul, policy director for Audubon Southwest and loving mother that, like Cravens, brought her children to participate in the Family Squirrel Camp. She was glad to have her children witness hunters return with their kills, process and cook the meat.

“It’s so easy in our society to not look or shy away from what it means to prepare and harvest food,” Paul said. “Having my kids be a part of it is so that they understand the full cycle of life and how animals can give us strength and nutrition. It’s not to be taken lightly.”

Besides the understanding made accessible through direct involvement, when compared to other ways of obtaining meat, Paul believes hunting has observable advantages for the animals involved.

The National Humane Education Society reports that “approximately 41 million beef cattle are slaughtered in the US each year,” adding that after a year of range life, most beef cattle are shipped to “concentrated animal feeding operations,” that frequently exhibit “overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and substandard feed.”

“If you eat meat, would you rather have it from a confined animal feeding operation?” Paul asked, “Or from an elk grazing on grass along the Mogollon Rim?”

Between monetarily supporting Arizona wildlife conservation and fostering direct relationships between people and their food, the Family Squirrel Camp is all about spreading what Cravens called “the good word of hunting.”

“The good word hunting is that this is an endeavor that brings us closer to the land and closer to wildlife,” he said. “We still are connected to and interdependent upon healthy natural resources, clean air, clean water, functioning ecosystems. Hunting is good because it reinforces these relationships and creates people that are connected to and therefore care about the outdoors.”