Northern Arizona University (NAU) professor and longtime Flagstaff resident Jon Ozmun died earlier this month at the age of 86. He spent almost five decades in the city, teaching business, coaching Little League and getting involved in other community activities.

Ozmun first moved to Flagstaff with his family in 1974 to work at NAU’s W.A. Franke College of Business and ended up staying.

“They just came here to check it out and fell in love, basically,” one of Jon’s three daughters, Anne Ozmun, said of her parents. “...Flagstaff was very different then. NAU was a small college.”

This came as a change of career for both Ozmun, who was born on May 12, 1936, and his wife, Tish Ozmun, Anne said. The pair were high school sweethearts in their hometown of El Reno, Oklahoma and in the '60s, after studying to be a teacher and chemical engineer, respectively, they dropped out and “went hippie.”

Eventually, they returned to Oklahoma University and Jon earned a Ph.D. in economics, pursuing a career in higher education. When the job offers came in, the choice was between Flagstaff and Tampa, Florida. The family chose the former, Anne said, as Flagstaff had four seasons and a “small-town atmosphere.” Tish found work in real estate.

Some elements of the family’s previous life remained even after the move. Anne, who was 13 at the time, remembered her friends in the new town finding some of the family’s habits “weird” -- things like wearing tie-dye or serving escargot in dishes specifically designed for the purpose.

“They were oddballs in these ways they picked up from the hippie years,” she said. “I can remember moving here and people thinking that I dressed funny because I was wearing a tie-dye poncho or something.”

One part of that history she was especially proud of was the “liberal, open-minded value system” her parents tried to follow and instill in their children.

“Things that did last with us was being open-minded. Recognizing our privilege was a big thing for my dad,” she said. “To think about the other person, always.”

While Anne said she didn’t know much about her father’s work, “I do know that he loved it.” Jon continued working in the College of Business until he retired in 2018.

In 2012, he was inducted into the college's Hall of Fame.

“He was very comfortable speaking in his classroom,” Anne said. “...From what I've been told over the years, he was very creative about class assignments, he used a lot of contemporary issues.”

Jon was also a “huge sports guy,” playing tennis and golf and coaching little league for over 15 years.

In 1996, his last year of coaching, he helped lead the Continental All Stars to win the state championship, which both Anne and grandson Julio Martinez said is still the only time a Flagstaff team has won a state tournament.

"The competition down there was obviously pretty difficult -- you're playing against the Tucson and Phoenix teams -- but man oh man, we knew we had a great group of players and we were confident," said Martinez, who was a high school sophomore at the time. "....We actually had to come back from the loser's bracket to win that, which made it even more special."

He said Jon was a good coach, remembering that he would keep track of the team's batting averages and give the play-by-play announcements for games, even ones his team wasn't playing.

"He was always willing to give his time," Martinez said. "...I can't remember anyone ever coming up to me and saying anything other than how grateful they were and how much they admired him as a coach. That was much later on in life. He had a way of attracting some good out of people, the right types or responses or emotions."

Martinez said it was one of his favorite members of his grandfather, whose coaching has continued to influence his approach to life.

"I've never been afraid to give the things I'm pursuing in life everything I have," he said. "...He allowed me to unlock the ability to believe in pursuing my dreams and giving it everything I have, to be okay with the way things unfolded. I seem to have done that quite a bit and had to have started with sports."

Jon was also an influence in the backstory of Martanne's becoming the family restaurant. When he learned a local restaurant he frequented (then called Martan's) was being sold, he offered to buy it for Anne, who worked as a waitress at the time. She paid him back and said the restaurant has been growing in success.

Jon’s granddaughter, Tina Martinez, has now purchased it from her mother, moving the restaurant around the corner from its original location.

“It’s not a little hole in the wall anymore, it’s a big hole in the wall,” Anne joked. “But it’s been very successful. …That was all my dad, seeing the potential. He just loved cool stuff that was offbeat.”

Jon also played trumpet with the Flagstaff Community Band from 2014 to 2018, played competitive bridge, and was active in the Flagstaff Federated Community Church from 1974 to 2020 as the president of the Board of Christian Education, a choir member and Sunday school teacher.

“He had such an energy and joie de vivre,” Anne said. “I mean, he just woke up every day happy and he was very energetic. ...That was his attitude: isn’t this just the greatest?"

She added: “....He was just really well-liked. I never met anybody that didn’t say, 'oh my god, I loved your dad. He coached me or he was my professor or I played with him in the band or we played golf together.'”

Many of Ozmun's family members -- which includes his wife, three daughters, four grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren -- still live in Flagstaff. A great-great grandchild is due to arrive this weekend.

“We were just really proud to be his family,” Anne said. “He was such a great guy and so well-loved that you could automatically walk around with your head held high.”