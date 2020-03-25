Family of Flagstaff 6-year-old boy pleads not guilty to death in nearly empty courtroom

The Flagstaff Police Department found the boy dead March 2 after the grandmother called the police to report she thought her grandson had died. Police records show the family initially said the boy had stolen diet pills when asked about his size. One officer wrote the boy appeared underweight, and guessed he only weighed 30 pounds, which is below average.

The family later told authorities they kept the boy and his brother locked in a closet and did not give the boys enough to eat as “punishment” for stealing food.

Arraignment

Throughout the afternoon, Brown Nichols and the actors within the system had to get used to the new procedures.

She managed lawyers who dialed into hearings without speaking to their clients before the arraignment and had to wait for defendants to shuffle in and out of the video. On top of the time it took to manage the new court approach, she was also expected to uphold the rights of the accused and rights of the victim in each case.

In one case, a man who was accused of committing a burglary was allowed to be released on house arrest, despite being a high risk to recommit crimes and not appear before the judge.