Family invites public to memorial service for Flagstaff couple Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen

In the wake of the tragic deaths of Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim, the Flagstaff couple that disappeared while kayaking in Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving, the respective families are inviting members of the community who knew and loved Allen and Kim, as well as those who have generously shown support for the family during this difficult time, to a memorial service.

The memorial is scheduled to take place Saturday starting at 1 p.m. in the Northern Arizona University Cline Library Assembly Hall (Building 28, Room 102).

For those planning to drive to the memorial, the family recommends parking in P13, which is the parking lot behind Cline Library. For those unfamiliar with the campus, the NAU parking map can be accessed at in.nau.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/119/2021/02/12-22-2020-1218_538888_UTSMapUpdates.pdf

For those that want to attend through Zoom, however, please use the following link: nau.zoom.us/j/84751903428, using passcode: 886895.