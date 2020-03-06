Family initially alleged dead 6-year-old boy stole diet pills

The parents and grandmother of the 6-year-old boy who was found dead Monday initially made multiple inconsistent statements to police officers when asked about his low weight.
They responded to questions saying the boy had stolen diet or caffeine pills and had a medical condition that prevented him from gaining weight.
The newly released information was detailed in records released to media outlets, including the Arizona Daily Sun, by the Flagstaff Police Department Thursday. The records give more details about the case being built against grandmother Ann Marie Martinez and parents Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez and Anthony Archibeque-Martinez. Each member of the family was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse Monday for saying they “disciplined” the 6-year-old boy by keeping him and his 7-year-old brother in a closet and not feeding them.
Currently the police have not released reports detailing the police interview with the suspects.
Inconsistent statements
The 50-year-old grandmother told officers before she called the police Anthony Archibeque-Martinez had been playing video games on Monday morning, and that one of her granddaughters goes to school at noon. She said at noon she feeds the boys breakfast.
The grandmother told dispatchers over the phone she last saw the boy alive at 8 a.m. that morning.
“Um, yes, um, I think my grandson passed away,” Ann Marie Martinez immediately told dispatchers when the call began, according to the 911 call recording. She said the boy's tan skin color had not changed, and that he had "stuff" coming out of his mouth.
The first officer to respond to the home at Dos Pinos apartments off of East Cedar Avenue said there was a lot of commotion in the apartment, according to reports.
The officer found the 6-year-old boy unresponsive in the middle of the living room and described him as being cold to the touch with a rigid body.
“It was at this moment that I realized there was something very wrong including a possible death,” the officer wrote in his report. He and medical personnel who arrived soon after attempted CPR to save the boy, but it was too late.
The officer said he believed the boy had been dead for a few hours.
Many officers described the 6-year-old boy as appearing skinny and underweight, one officer said the boy appeared to weigh around 30 pounds.
Ann Marie Martinez told officers the boy had only been unresponsive for a couple of minutes before she called police, and said the child had “gotten into” some caffeine or diet pills a few weeks ago when asked about his weight. The father and mother also alleged the boy had eaten a weight loss pill a few weeks ago, records said.
Although the Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez said the boy had no previous medical history, Anthony Archibeque-Martinez said the boy had a urinary tract infection that kept him from gaining weight.
Later, the father also said they were awaiting food stamps and were trying to buy more fatty food for the boy. He told police the boys did not have beds and the children would sleep on the floor, records said.
Steve Harvey, public defender representing Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, said he didn’t have any records yet and couldn't make any comments about the case at this time. He explained that the legal defender’s office and a third-party lawyer will likely represent the other suspects in the case.
Harvey explained it's hard to make predictions in any case with multiple suspects.
“You really never know where it’s going to go,” Harvey said. “Anytime you have multiple defendants, there’s a chance people may have inconsistent stories or people pointing fingers one way or another.”
He didn’t expect to get the police report for some time, and was waiting to see if the Coconino County Attorney's Office would file an indictment to move the case up to the Coconino County Superior Court.
Meanwhile, the bond for each of family members is set at $3 million.
The growing memorial
People in the Flagstaff community from all walks of life continue to process the reality that the young boy died hungry in Flagstaff.
A memorial started Monday night continued to grow in size on Thursday as people continued to drive up and pay their respects, leaving colorful toys, notes of mourning and candles in memory of the boy.
Donald Stump, a property manager for the company that owns the apartment complex, said the items at the memorial will be removed Sunday because of concerns over potentially bad weather. The items will be stored at a company office before being taken to the local state Department of Child Safety (DCS) office to be given to the 6-year-old boy’s siblings.
People still are free to donate items either at the apartment office or DCS, he said.
One note was written in a box that had candy for anyone to take, saying the 6-year-old boy “deserved all the food. All the treats.
If you are wanting, please take one as a reminder that it shouldn’t hurt to be a child,” the note said.
Monica Franke, a lifelong resident of Flagstaff, said her family grew up with the suspects’ family, and knew of them. She was shocked that something so horrible could slip through the cracks.
Franke said she had to come to the memorial to show the boy that somebody cared.
“He deserved to know that I cared, and that I’m thinking about him,” Franke said.
DCS has taken the boy’s siblings — ages 2, 4 and 7 — into their protective custody to provide care and services, according to Darren DaRonco, spokesman for the department.
DaRonco said that in 2013, DCS received two allegations of abuse to the 6-year-old boy’s sibling, but were found to be unsubstantiated. The case was closed after the parents agreed to participate with in-home services.
“DCS cannot investigate child abuse and neglect unless we receive a report from the community,” DaRonco said. He said any reasonable suspicions that a child is being abused or neglected can be confidentially reported to 888-767-2445.
Franke felt like more could have been done, and wished it wasn't too late for the boy.
“We all loved this child, even though we didn’t know this child. Had we had known, we would have done something sooner,” Franke said. “It’s just to tell you that we all don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.”