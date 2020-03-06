Family initially alleged dead 6-year-old boy stole diet pills

“Um, yes, um, I think my grandson passed away,” Ann Marie Martinez immediately told dispatchers when the call began, according to the 911 call recording. She said the boy's tan skin color had not changed, and that he had "stuff" coming out of his mouth.

The first officer to respond to the home at Dos Pinos apartments off of East Cedar Avenue said there was a lot of commotion in the apartment, according to reports.

The officer found the 6-year-old boy unresponsive in the middle of the living room and described him as being cold to the touch with a rigid body.

“It was at this moment that I realized there was something very wrong including a possible death,” the officer wrote in his report. He and medical personnel who arrived soon after attempted CPR to save the boy, but it was too late.

The officer said he believed the boy had been dead for a few hours.

Many officers described the 6-year-old boy as appearing skinny and underweight, one officer said the boy appeared to weigh around 30 pounds.