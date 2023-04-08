The 26 years Eugene Marvin Munger Jr. spent in Flagstaff were a second chapter to his life that he spent volunteering, writing and mentoring throughout the city. He died March 26 at the age of 88.

Originally from Benton, Missouri, he received a basketball scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), though it was a college at the time, earning a bachelor’s in accounting. Munger served in the U.S. Navy in his 20s before working in public relations with Shell Oil, a job he held for many years that allowed him to travel around the country.

He moved to Flagstaff six years after his retirement in 1991 and started finding ways to volunteer, said his wife, Molly Munger. The two were married shortly after he came to the city, and were together for 26 years.

“He was just a special person that loved the community and loved the people," she said.

The walls of the office where Gene worked on his writing are covered in awards and pictures from different areas of his life. A framed marathon bib and photos of various races, copies of his books, a Daily Sun article on him and Molly, even a replica of the brick sponsored for his 80th birthday at St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, engraved with his name and catchphrase: “The Cardinals always win.”

There are also certificates recognizing his work over the years -- a 1998 alumni merit award from SEMO, volunteer leadership awards from the American Red Cross and Rotary Club, a signed poster from students he read to at Knoles Elementary.

Gene was on Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra’s board, serving as executive director from 2005 to 2007 and volunteered with St. Mary’s Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters and United Way of Northern Arizona.

In 2013, he was named one of the Flagstaff Citizens of the Year.

Flagstaff’s community was one of the things that brought Gene to the city and made him want to stay, Molly said. With his work, he’d lived in cities across the U.S. -- including in Texas, Virginia, Washington and California -- but she said that Flagstaff meant "his life."

“There were so many opportunities for him that he felt he had a good fit and could make a difference,” she said. “...He said this is the best years of his life. What a wonderful way to finish the last chapter of your life.”

The thing that Molly said was most memorable about Gene was “his love and caring for others.” That’s what she said drew her to him, along with his intellect and the sense he'd be a true partner.

The two originally met at her son’s football game in Washington with mutual friends Sam and Marj McClanahan, but their romance didn’t start until after Gene moved to Flagstaff.

The quote that defined their marriage, Molly said, was from Albert Camus: “Don't walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my partner."

He was known as Lance Stunning, a nickname he chose for himself early in his time at Shell Oil. Gene was at a restaurant with some clients, Molly said, and had made a reservation under the name. Sam McClanahan said his nickname for Gene was Oatmeal while Gene called him Rex.

"They had a lot of background together and jokes that have created laughter among all of us," said Sam's wife, Marj.

Sam grew up in a town eight miles from Gene and the two have been lifelong friends. Sam played football while Gene played basketball and they were very competitive, though they met through the Scouts.

"We got together in scouting and continued that relationship working together at a camp called Camp Llewelyn as waterfront director and assistant waterfront director," said Sam, who as the director taught Gene to canoe, row and fish.

They then worked together at a scout summer school, teaching those skills to other scouts who would go on to be directors at camps across the Midwest, known as Region 8.

The two kept in touch throughout their lives, with Sam calling every year on Gene's birthday -- even before cell phones and email. They were in each other's weddings, Gene walking Sam's mother down the aisle and Sam introducing him to Molly, his future wife.

The McClanahans remembered that introduction a little differently.

"We invited him to come over here and go hiking, so we went up to Snowbowl, we all took a ride on a chairlift and we hiked," Marj said. "....We basically had him spend a whole weekend with us and Molly, and they must have found each other very attractive."

Both said they were impressed by how much Gene was involved once he moved to Flagstaff.

"We just are confounded with how he became so involved with the community," Marj said. "For someone to be a newcomer...he had to keep up with Molly, but he just was instrumental in helping young kids with reading, symphony, Red Cross. He has worlds of friends here because he really cares about people and has a great sense of humor to boot."

Gene was the first friend Mike Frankel made when he arrived in Flagstaff in 2002, and he said, still "the best friend I had in Flagstaff for over 20 years." They met when the Mungers were visiting Flagstaff Open Studios.

"[Gene] looked at my artwork and turned to me and said, 'we have to talk,'" Frankel remembered. "...He noticed a similarity of philosophy and feeling between himself and my artwork. We made plans to go out for lunch and the rest was history."

Frankel also remembered Gene's volunteer involvement, which he said "would take a phone book really to summarize." He also helped Gene edit a few of his books and said watching him inspired Frankel to write one of his own.

He said he'd seen the Mungers supporting the arts in Flagstaff over the years -- attending events at Theatrikos, Flagstaff Music Theater, the Artist's Coalition and more.

"His jumping in full throttle to writing inspired me, and I think he inspired a lot of other people and mentored a lot of other people," he said. "...He was determined to be active in his later years and he sure did it with a vengeance."

In his free time, Gene traveled with Molly, played a mix of sports -- basketball, hiking, tennis and “a little golf” -- and wrote.

He began writing around 10 years ago and published five books, a mix of fiction and nonfiction telling stories of his childhood and work with Shell Oil. He also enjoyed mentoring, from NAU athletes to marketing representatives at Flagstaff Medical Center.

“He was never judgmental, he was always willing to help others learn about things,” Molly said. “...I think it was just in his nature, I think he’s always been that way, even though he didn’t have as many opportunities to do it.”

Molly said she’d been receiving dozens of cards from people around Flagstaff, remembering Gene for his “gregarious nature and good humor,” as one put it.

“He was the model octogenarian that I hope I can be if I’m blessed to live as long,” one friend wrote.

“He lived a deep, full life, full of service and purpose and helping others, showing kindness to everyone,” another said.

A celebration of life is planned for July 23 at the Elks Lodge in Flagstaff. There will be live music and speeches from Gene’s stepchildren and a few friends.

“We want to celebrate, we want it to be happy,” Molly said. “I’m sure people will tell stories, because with Gene there were a lot of stories.”

She asked that memorial donations be sent to either Northern Arizona University Honors College's Munger Endowed Scholarship or the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra.