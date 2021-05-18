FALA's Rotary Interact club helps women dealing with high cost of hygiene products

School was out for the day and, frankly, Jasmine Ackerman didn’t have much to do. Then, she remembered, one of her teachers at the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy had mentioned a meeting for a new club on campus, something called Rotary Interact.
Curious, or maybe just bored, Ackerman decided to see what all this was about. This was in October of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, before in-person meetings became fraught with potential contagion. So Ackerman, then a sophomore, opened the classroom door and saw a startling sight.
No one was there.
Well, no students, anyway. The FALA advisor, Eric Walden, stood at the front of the room, flanked by the coordinator of Rotary Interact from Coconino Community College.
Can you say awkward?
“I had no idea what it was,” Ackerman, 16, recalled. “I walked in and thought, ‘oh, OK.’ They gave me some flyers and pamphlets on what Rotary was about and told me about some of the projects. I was just hooked from there.”
Ackerman was on board as the member of the first chapter of Rotary Interact, the youth offshoot of the Rotary International service club. But, within an hour, she would be joined by the second member, Katherine Lemmer, also then a sophomore.
“The meeting was going an hour before she stumbled in,” Ackerman said of Lemmer. “She was looking for tutoring and she found the wrong classroom. She was like, 'What is going on here?' I’m like, 'Come here, you have to hear about this club.' She was hooked just like me."
From those humble beginnings, FALA’s Rotary Interact club has grown to a hardy band of eight, and the club has embarked on ambitious service drives, everything from litter removal to eliciting donated crutches for people in Africa to its latest and most far-reaching initiative: a feminine hygiene drive, trying to combat the menstruation inequity not in the third world but right here in Flagstaff.
FALA’s Rotary Interact raised more than $1,000 to provide free menstrual products for women who access services at local shelters and agencies. The students now are soliciting donations from local businesses, hoping to expand their supply of feminine hygiene resources.
“It gives me hope and encouragement for the future of our country to see such young people actively and enthusiastically engaged in community service and helping others,” said Walden, FALA’s performing arts teacher as well as Rotary Interact advisor. “The boys in our club were immediately enthusiastic about this project from the beginning, without hesitation.”
Ackerman, the club’s president, has long supported feminist concerns, including women’s health, and she said she proposed the project after reading about women not being able to afford menstruation products that, in some European countries, are free of charge.
“This project has a major impact on the community in Flagstaff,” Ackerman said. “I kind of knew some people couldn’t afford certain things, even in a relatively well-off place like Flagstaff, so it would make sense that some couldn’t afford sanitary products. Diving into the community and seeing these shelters and the women there was really eye-opening. I did some research and read articles about this in other places and (determined) this is happening in Flagstaff as well.”
The more Ackerman researched the inequity surrounding feminine hygiene products, the more fervent she became in wanting to raise money for and awareness about the issue.
Lately, activism has led to new legislation in many states that repeals the so-called “tampon tax.” Still, in 35 states, including Arizona, feminine hygiene products are subject to a sales tax as a “luxury item,” while advocates for menstrual equity are quick to point out that Viagra for men is not deemed a “luxury,” but essential.
Twice in the past three years, proposals to repeal the “luxury” tax on feminine hygiene products have stalled in the state Legislature.
“It’s unfair it’s taxed as a luxury good,” Ackerman said. “I would even go as far as to say it’s unfair that women would have to pay for it at all. In several European countries, some new bills have been passed. This is what actually sparked the project in the first place. Mr. Walden saw an article that a country in Europe just passed a bill making all feminine hygiene products free.”
A recent study commissioned by advocacy groups Thinx & PERIOD found that nationally, among 13- to 19-year-olds, one in five struggled to afford menstrual products. And one in four teens said they had missed class because of lack on access, according to the report.
“I do have a friend who used to go to FALA who would miss school because of that, because she didn’t not have access,” Ackerman said “But I really didn’t think of it much. I just thought, ‘Oh, maybe she’s uncomfortable.’ But not all sanitary products are created equal, too. Some are more uncomfortable, harder to handle, which is hard for anyone, especially a teenage girl who has to handle that at school, that fear of not having something and then being mocked by everyone. It affects your daily life.”
Ackerman said her initiative, deemed by some as politically-charged, garnered nothing but support from Flagstaff’s Rotary Club.
“The women in the Flagstaff Rotary were every accepting and excited and proud of our club for doing something like this,” she said. “A majority of the men, when it was announced, were just like (giving a thumb’s up), ‘Yes, good job,’ and some head-nodding.”
Ackerman and her growing membership in FALA’s Rotary Interact are far from finished. She’ll return as club president next year and has big plans.
“We got such a wonderful response from the Flagstaff community, the FALA community and our club in general about this project,” she said, “that we’re bouncing around some ideas on feminist-related topics for next year.”