FALA's Rotary Interact club helps women dealing with high cost of hygiene products

The more Ackerman researched the inequity surrounding feminine hygiene products, the more fervent she became in wanting to raise money for and awareness about the issue.

Lately, activism has led to new legislation in many states that repeals the so-called “tampon tax.” Still, in 35 states, including Arizona, feminine hygiene products are subject to a sales tax as a “luxury item,” while advocates for menstrual equity are quick to point out that Viagra for men is not deemed a “luxury,” but essential.

Twice in the past three years, proposals to repeal the “luxury” tax on feminine hygiene products have stalled in the state Legislature.

“It’s unfair it’s taxed as a luxury good,” Ackerman said. “I would even go as far as to say it’s unfair that women would have to pay for it at all. In several European countries, some new bills have been passed. This is what actually sparked the project in the first place. Mr. Walden saw an article that a country in Europe just passed a bill making all feminine hygiene products free.”

A recent study commissioned by advocacy groups Thinx & PERIOD found that nationally, among 13- to 19-year-olds, one in five struggled to afford menstrual products. And one in four teens said they had missed class because of lack on access, according to the report.