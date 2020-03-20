Facebook group offering restaurants avenue for help with business

With local restaurants feeling the loss of in-house dining temporarily banned as a result of the city of Flagstaff, as well as the state of Arizona’s, precautions against the spread of COVID-19, they have turned to other means of business.

Many of Flagstaff’s bars and restaurants turned to takeout and delivery options as a result of the change, some for the first time. And in an attempt to help those businesses get the word out, JB DeWitt and Erin McDonald started a Facebook group, #weareopen#weareflagstaff.

“I had been talking to many of my friends who are either managers or owners of local restaurants and bars, trying to gather information on what they were doing,” said McDonald, operations manager for MartAnne’s, Casa Duarte and Miz Zip’s. “Once the decision was made by the city, I was seeing post after post with various hours and offerings. I wanted to help consolidate it and make sure that no business was forgotten.”

From there, McDonald and DeWitt started up the group which offers a submission form under the page’s announcements tab. McDonald said she and DeWitt, a small business consultant in Flagstaff, wanted to assure the city and its businesses could thrive while working through the unusual circumstances.